36m ago

add bookmark

Six pupils killed, 13 injured after truck, bakkie collide in Eastern Cape

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Six Eastern Cape pupils have died in a horrific accident.
Six Eastern Cape pupils have died in a horrific accident.
Eastern Cape transport department
  • Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a truck and a bakkie transporting school children collided on Tuesday evening.
  • Six children died while 13 others were transported to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.
  • Police say the children are aged between 14 and 18.

Six pupils have died in an accident in the Eastern Cape after a truck and a bakkie transporting school children collided, and then ploughed into pupils on the side of the road who were walking home.

Police said the children are aged between 14 and 18.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said six school children were fatally wounded, while 13 were transported to the hospital due to the serious injuries they sustained. 

"This follows after a collision between a truck loading sand and an Isuzu bakkie which was carrying learners from a nearby school. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. However, police are investigating a case of culpable homicide." 

Kinana added no arrests have been made. 

According to the Eastern Cape Department of Transport, the two vehicles collided and veered off the road, ploughing into the pupils walking home, killing six of them.

ALSO READ | Heavy fog leads to multiple-vehicle pile-up on N12 in Mpumalanga

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said they were devastated by the news. 

"We are deeply distraught to lose six young people in such a manner. It is just unacceptable, something we couldn't predict and something that could've been prevented had those behind the wheel abided with the rules of the road and reduced speed. We don't have all the details on what led to the accident." 

Binqose added preliminary reports indicated the driver had lost control of the vehicle and that speed was a factor. 

"We are still looking into the finer details of the matter on what could have been a contributing factor. The news is just devastating, it has shocked everyone in the province and we will keep an eye on the developments," he said. 

Accident investigators deployed by the department have assessed the scene and to establish the factors that caused the accident.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londonaccidents
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
60% - 6802 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 647 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 3972 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.05
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.25
+1.7%
Rand - Euro
16.71
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.2%
Gold
1,808.34
-0.6%
Silver
21.03
-0.2%
Palladium
1,813.50
+1.0%
Platinum
923.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
122.27
+0.2%
Top 40
59,437
-1.1%
All Share
65,684
-1.1%
Resource 10
68,341
-2.1%
Industrial 25
73,211
-1.0%
Financial 15
15,143
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo