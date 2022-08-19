Six suspects still at large as probe continues into abduction of Shanawaaz Asghar

Six suspects are still at large following the kidnapping of Shanawaaz Asghar from Kensington, Cape Town.

Shanawaaz was returned safely to his family late on Thursday evening.

Police said no arrests have been made yet.

Police are still on the hunt for the six people who abducted six-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar in Kensington, Cape Town.



The Grade R pupil was returned safely to his family late on Thursday evening. The details of the abduction remain a mystery while the case is under investigation.

News24 visited Asghar's home, where neighbours and family members were comforting the boy and his close relatives.

The father said the last 48 hours were tough, but the family is happy he is home.

"[I'm] very happy, very happy he is safe," Asghar's father said.

He did not want to be named and did not want to reveal where exactly Asghar had been picked up, out of fear for his family's safety. He also refused to respond to a question about whether a ransom had been paid.

Family spokesperson Dawood Esack said: "We cannot reveal too much at this time; the police investigation is still ongoing."

He said:

It's been a very bad week for us.

Six armed men abducted Asghar on the corner of 4th Avenue and Ninth Street and forced him into a silver VW Polo on Wednesday morning.

News24 Marvin Charles

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said: "Our investigation is still under way, and arrests are yet to be made."

Chairperson of the Kensington Community Policing Forum, Cheslyn Steenberg, told Radio 786: "Police updated us last night, and we are looking into the family's business interests to look into possible extortion because our community has become vulnerable to this."

Steenberg also told the radio station that a person of interest had been identified, but this is yet to be confirmed by police.







