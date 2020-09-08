Six teen boys arrested for gang rape of woman

Six boys, aged 13 to 16, have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a 30-year-old woman, who had a mental disorder, in Southfield, Cape Town.

It is alleged that the boys chased the woman on Friday, dragged her into nearby bushes and raped her.

According to a Combat Force armed response manager who asked not to be named, members on duty spotted two boys running towards a nearby railway line around 14:30.

"When they followed the boys, they found the lady lying on her stomach while one was on top of her," he said.

Upon apprehending the two boys, they managed to find the other four with the help of a traffic officer.

They were taken to the Diep River police station where they were arrested.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that the six boys are being processed under the Child Justice Act.

Rwexana said a rape case was opened for investigation by the Wynberg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences detectives.

The Daily Voice quoted the woman's caregiver saying that she is from Mitchells Plain and is schizophrenic.