32m ago

add bookmark

Six teen boys arrested for gang rape of woman

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police said that the six boys are being processed under the Child Justice Act.
Police said that the six boys are being processed under the Child Justice Act.

Six boys, aged 13 to 16, have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a 30-year-old woman, who had a mental disorder, in Southfield, Cape Town.

It is alleged that the boys chased the woman on Friday, dragged her into nearby bushes and raped her.

According to a Combat Force armed response manager who asked not to be named, members on duty spotted two boys running towards a nearby railway line around 14:30.

"When they followed the boys, they found the lady lying on her stomach while one was on top of her," he said.

Upon apprehending the two boys, they managed to find the other four with the help of a traffic officer.

They were taken to the Diep River police station where they were arrested.

READ | Four young boys accused of raping 4-year-old girl in Muldersdrift

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that the six boys are being processed under the Child Justice Act.

Rwexana said a rape case was opened for investigation by the Wynberg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences detectives.

The Daily Voice quoted the woman's caregiver saying that she is from Mitchells Plain and is schizophrenic.

Related Links
Gauteng cops investigating alleged rape of 2-year-old while in Covid-19 isolation at hospital
Mpumalanga security guard regarded as a 'father figure' appears in court for child rape
Sex crimes case against 'last apostle of Jesus' dismissed on technicality
Read more on:
cape towngender based violencecrime
Lottery
1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1645 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 370 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4352 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1733 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.90
(-1.23)
ZAR/GBP
22.02
(-0.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.93
(-0.95)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(-0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.51)
Gold
1919.83
(-0.54)
Silver
26.31
(-1.95)
Platinum
904.00
(-0.55)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2258.00
(-1.46)
All Share
54523.74
(+0.23)
Top 40
50264.43
(+0.16)
Financial 15
9767.47
(+2.74)
Industrial 25
72664.35
(+0.36)
Resource 10
55072.00
(-0.82)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo