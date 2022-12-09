Six-year prison term for 'negligent' drunk motorist who killed Joburg cyclist

In June 2020, a cyclist was killed after being struck by a BMW on a Johannesburg pavement and dragged down the road.

The driver of the vehicle pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and driving under the influence.

He was sentenced to six years' imprisonment in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

The "grossly negligent" drunk driver who veered his vehicle onto the side of a Johannesburg road and crashed into cyclist Steven Preston, killing him, has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment.



Ishe Davani, 43, was sentenced in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to culpable homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Davani drove into Preston, who was cycling in Fourways on 11 June 2020. The incident happened in Uranium Road, in front of the Ambar Downs residential complex.

Preston had moved onto the complex entrance on the side of the road in an attempt to escape the speeding vehicle, but Davani's BMW crashed into him. He died at the scene 40 minutes later after suffering multiple blunt force injuries.

Sentencing

In handing down sentencing, Magistrate Nasophiwo Gcawu found that Davani had been grossly negligent and was speeding when he rammed into Preston. She also pointed out that Davani was heavily inebriated, as his blood alcohol level was "multiple times beyond the acceptable limit".

Gcawu said Davani's decision to go and buy headache medication for his mother while he was drunk was not only selfish but also completely unnecessary, as he could have had the medication delivered to the house.

In deciding the appropriate sentence, Gcawu focused on Davani's mitigating circumstances, which included that he has children, had pleaded guilty, was remorseful and had apologised to the family.

However, in the same breath, she looked at how his actions had destroyed Preston's family and robbed his two underage children of their father.

"The victims (Preston's family members) should also be considered. They lost a father, husband and son," Gcawu said. "We tend to forget the people who are left behind and focus only on the deceased."

During sentencing, friends and family of Preston, who were sitting in the front two rows of the gallery, broke down and at times sobbed uncontrollably as the magistrate summarised the evidence and testimony.

Gcawu also spoke about the prevalence of drunk drivers and how often people were killed on the roads as a result.

"Members of society deserve to live in a better world and should not be worried that their family members are out driving and cycling," Gcawu said.

While Davani had asked the court to be sentenced to correctional supervision, Gcawu said he needed to be detained as correctional supervision would not be a suitable sentence.

She sentenced Davani to an effective six years in prison and suspended his driver's licence for five years.

Following the sentencing, Davani was taken down to the holding cells as Preston's family cried uncontrollably while hugging and consoling each other.

Preston's widow, Bernice, said she felt relieved that justice had prevailed.

"I was waiting for this day for two-and-a-half years, and it has finally happened," Bernice said.

She said the family had the closure they needed and would try to move on and pick up the pieces to start living their lives again.

The family also said the sentencing was a win for the cycling community.

The family also thanked the investigating officer and prosecutor Yusuf Baba for the hard work that they put into the case.



