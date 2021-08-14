Sixth suspect nabbed in connection with R400m cocaine discovered in boat

The sixth suspect was arrested at a warehouse in the Western Cape.

He is due to appear in court on Monday.

The Hawks are searching for three more suspects.

A sixth suspect has been arrested by the Hawks for his alleged involvement in the 800kg compressed pure cocaine consignment with an estimated street value of R400 million discovered in Pretoria in June.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Philani Nkwalase, the 48-year-old was arrested on Friday at a warehouse in Asla Park, Strand in the Western Cape.

The warehouse was identified as a storage facility used by the alleged syndicate and placed under surveillance.

"Two boats were also discovered on the premises of which one was being modified with concealed compartments. The same Garden Master bags that were used to conceal the cocaine in the Lyttleton case were allegedly found on the boat," Nkwalase said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He is also set to join his co-accused, Niel Pieter Van Zyl, Rafiek Baderoen, Rashied Baderoen, Michael Norman and Tenikaitis Valdas when they appear from 23 August for their formal bail application.

Van Zyl and his co-accused face charges of drug dealing.

News24 previously reported that Van Zyl was arrested on the N1 near the R21 Flying Saucer Interchange in Centurion.

According to the Hawks, the cocaine was allegedly hidden in a 12-foot ski boat that was being towed by a bakkie.

Nkwalase said Israeli national, Ahmed Isa, also known as Mickey, as well as two Lithuanian nationals, Donates Jukna and Jonas Zulpa were still at large.

Nkwalase said any information regarding the whereabouts of these suspects can be sent to Warrant Officer Brittion on 0827 782 815 or the SANEB section head Brigadier Naicker on 082 778 2818.