Skeletal remains of murdered cop stolen in Mpumalanga

Msimang informed the Free State police that he had killed his employer in Standerton last year and buried his remains in a shallow grave. He was then detained at Harrismith police station, before being brought to Standerton to face murder charges.

Hlathi said Msimang arrived in Mpumalanga on Monday and showed police where he had buried his employer's body. The remains were exhumed and sent for forensic tests.

"A murder case was then opened, and Msimang was charged and appeared at the Standerton Magistrate's Court on Thursday, 18 March 2021, where he was remanded in custody until Tuesday, 23 March. While busy investigating the murder case, police received disturbing news that the seized skeletal remains were missing."

A case of theft of and defeating the ends of justice is being investigated.

Police appealed to anyone with information regarding the stolen skeletal remains to contact Detective Constable Lefa Tsotetsi on 066 019 8487 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.