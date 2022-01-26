Skull found in Bredasdorp, police ask for help in tracking down identity

Bredasdorp police have asked for help after the skull of a man, estimated to have been between the ages of 16 and 18, was found.

Police were called after the skull was found near Otterbaai, close to Waenhuiskrans, on 30 December. Forensics estimated that the skull was buried about a year ago.

Spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk asked that anyone with information of any missing person call the investigating officer Warrant Officer Lionel October on 079 894 0033 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Similar discoveries were also made in Gqeberha in December and in Glen Ridge in Johannesburg in November.