Slain Gauteng health dept official 'uncovered corruption, stopped payments of irregular contracts'

The Gauteng health department's acting Chief Financial Officer Babita Deokaran had uncovered corruption and stopped payments of irregular contracts, including in hospitals, before her murder this week.

This was according to the province's Premier David Makhura, who paid tribute to Deokaran, 53, who was shot and killed in a hail of bullets outside her home on Monday.

He visited her family on Tuesday.

“She took to heart the call to bring perpetrators of corruption and looting of public resources to book,” Makhura said.

"As a result of her conscientious and courageous leadership, Ms Deokaran provided crucial evidence to the disciplinary processes conducted by the Office of the Premier and the SIU investigations."

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had earlier revealed Deokaran was a witness in one of the SIU's investigations into corruption in the awarding of tenders for personal protective equipment (PPE).

