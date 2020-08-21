Slain siblings: Court dismisses another bail bid by father who allegedly killed his 4 children

The Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court has denied Limpopo-based lawyer Senyatsi Lucas Phasha bail after he brought an application based on new facts for the alleged murder of his four children.

The court rejected his application as he did not show exceptional circumstances exist to justify his release.

His case has been transferred to the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane for trial next month.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Phasha appeared in Praktiseer and the court rejected his application as he did not show exceptional circumstances existed to justify his release.

In February, News24 reported Phasha had been arrested for allegedly murdering his children after confessing to a neighbour after the act.



He had apparently stopped a minibus that was transporting his children from school in Selatole village and because the minibus driver knew Phasha was their father, he let them go with him.

Later that day, three of the children - aged five, seven and nine - were found dead with stab wounds in a bush about 5km from their home.

The body of their three-year old sibling was also found with open wounds at the foot of a mountain just 3km from the other scene.

"He allegedly killed his three children by hacking them with an axe and bludgeoned one little child with a huge stone," NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement following his appearance on Friday.

Phasha, a former attorney, allegedly told a neighbour about the murders and the spots where he had left the bodies. National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole at the time activated a 72-hour action plan to find and arrest the father.

Malabi-Dzhangi said a few years prior, Phasha had accused his then-girlfriend of cheating on him and chased her with a gun and shot at her.

The bullet missed the woman but struck a neighbour's child.

Malabi-Dzhangi said he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years, however, he served only five years and he was released on parole.

"He was then released on parole and then allegedly killed his four children after accusing his wife of cheating on him."She added before the murders, Phasha had posted a series of tirades on Facebook blaming his wife for cheating on him and in the process infecting him with a disease.

Malabi-Dzhangi said he also warned she would never see the children - Katlego, 9; Joyce, 7; Tshepo, 5; and Adel, 3.

His case was transferred to the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane and set for 7 to 9 September 2020 for trial.

The mother of the four children, Sylvia Monyela, previously told News24 she felt empty inside since her loss.