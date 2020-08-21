16m ago

add bookmark

Slain siblings: Court dismisses another bail bid by father who allegedly killed his 4 children

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mario Marco, Getty Images
  • The Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court has denied Limpopo-based lawyer Senyatsi Lucas Phasha bail after he brought an application based on new facts for the alleged murder of his four children.
  • The court rejected his application as he did not show exceptional circumstances exist to justify his release.
  • His case has been transferred to the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane for trial next month.

The Mecklenburg Magistrate's Court has denied Limpopo-based lawyer Senyatsi Lucas Phasha bail after he brought an application based on new facts for the alleged killing of his four children.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Phasha appeared in Praktiseer and the court rejected his application as he did not show exceptional circumstances existed to justify his release.

In February, News24 reported Phasha had been arrested for allegedly murdering his children after confessing to a neighbour after the act. 

He had apparently stopped a minibus that was transporting his children from school in Selatole village and because the minibus driver knew Phasha was their father, he let them go with him.

Later that day, three of the children - aged five, seven and nine - were found dead with stab wounds in a bush about 5km from their home.

The body of their three-year old sibling was also found with open wounds at the foot of a mountain just 3km from the other scene.

READ | 'I just feel empty inside' - Mom of 4 slain children ahead of father's court appearance

"He allegedly killed his three children by hacking them with an axe and bludgeoned one little child with a huge stone," NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement following his appearance on Friday.

Phasha, a former attorney, allegedly told a neighbour about the murders and the spots where he had left the bodies. National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole at the time activated a 72-hour action plan to find and arrest the father.

Malabi-Dzhangi said a few years prior, Phasha had accused his then-girlfriend of cheating on him and chased her with a gun and shot at her. 

The bullet missed the woman but struck a neighbour's child.

Malabi-Dzhangi said he was convicted and sentenced to 15 years, however, he served only five years and he was released on parole.

"He was then released on parole and then allegedly killed his four children after accusing his wife of cheating on him."She added before the murders, Phasha had posted a series of tirades on Facebook blaming his wife for cheating on him and in the process infecting him with a disease.

Malabi-Dzhangi said he also warned she would never see the children - Katlego, 9; Joyce, 7; Tshepo, 5; and Adel, 3.

His case was transferred to the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane and set for 7 to 9 September 2020 for trial.

The mother of the four children, Sylvia Monyela, previously told News24 she felt empty inside since her loss.

Related Links
SIU Special Tribunal freezes accounts linked to Gauteng irregular PPE tender, blocks pension
Government's spend defending lockdown court cases: R3.4 million and counting
'I just feel empty inside' - Mom of 4 slain children ahead of father's court appearance
Read more on:
polokwanecrime
Lottery
5 players bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
17% - 105 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
73% - 459 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
11% - 69 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.13
(+0.65)
ZAR/GBP
22.41
(+1.67)
ZAR/EUR
20.18
(+1.39)
ZAR/AUD
12.26
(+1.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.91)
Gold
1942.28
(-0.50)
Silver
26.72
(-2.49)
Platinum
910.33
(-1.02)
Brent Crude
45.38
(-0.87)
Palladium
2187.99
(+1.47)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug 2020

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo