Slow train coming? Plan to devolve passenger rail systems to metros on track for end of year

Marvin Charles
A yellow metro passenger train at Kalk Bay station. (Photo by: Peter Titmuss/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
  • A devolution strategy will be gazetted later this year that will enable metros to run passenger railway systems.
  • Transport Director-General James Mlawua spoke at the Africa Rail Conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday.
  • He said that National Rail Policy acknowledged the importance of devolving transport functions to the lowest levels of government.

The Department of Transport plans to gazette a devolution strategy by no later than this year to enable metros to run passenger railway systems.

Addressing the Africa Rail Conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday, department Director-General James Mlawua said that the National Rail Policy acknowledged the importance of devolving transport functions to the lowest levels of government.

Mlawua said a devolution strategy aligned with the Integrated Urban Development Framework would be gazetted during the year.

"The National Land Transport Act of 2009 provides for service level planning by municipalities for passenger rail services on a corridor basis," he said.

"The law imposes a number of obligations on a municipality in integrated passenger rail planning in its integrated transport plans."

The Act will enable Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga to assign functions to a municipality, provided that the municipality has adequate capacity.

The latest announcement by the department has been welcomed by the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town.

Both DA-led administrations have been pushing to take over the management of rail services in the metro.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said recent “anti-devolution comments from within the ANC and national Cabinet" had been deeply concerning.

"We are relieved to hear confirmation from the Transport Director-General of progress towards gazetting a Devolution Strategy within 2023. It is now critical that there is a political will to follow through on devolution of rail to capable metros," he said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Hill-Lewis urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to form a joint working committee with the City to work towards an urgent devolution of the railway system. 

He said:

As a capable metro preparing to take over passenger rail, we are keen to provide input to the national government’s forthcoming rail devolution strategy and to complete our own feasibility studies in consultation with national colleagues.

"If we don’t complete this critical preparation now, it will take many years still to devolve rail, and we don’t have the luxury of that time."

In May last year, Cabinet passed the White Paper on National Rail Policy, which commits to devolving rail to capable metros.

Fast-forward to May this year, and Chikunga told the media that there were no plans to devolve rail to the City. 

Earlier this year, outgoing transport minister Fikile Mbalula declined to form a working committee, confirming in a letter to Hill-Lewis that his department "has not been given a directive by the government and I to start with any form of devolution".

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie told News24 that the new devolution strategy had to be gazette urgently.

"We are heading the right way, but it has to be done with a sense of urgency. We also need clarity on what we can take over because we need to get our trains working again," he said. 

