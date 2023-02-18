1h ago

Sluice gates opened at Vaal Dam to relieve pressure after heavy rains, flooding

Cebelihle Bhengu
The water and sanitation department has opened ten sluice gates to relieve water pressure in the Vaal and Orange River Systems.
Lisa Hnatowicz
  • The water and sanitation department has opened another four sluice gates at the Vaal Dam after heavy rains and flooding.
  • This brings to 10 the number of sluice gates opened.
  • It might open more if heavy rains persist.

The Department of Water and Sanitation opened four more sluice gates at the Vaal Dam on Friday to relieve water pressure after heavy rains caused rivers that feed into the Vaal and Orange River systems to overflow.

According to department spokesperson Wisane Mavasa, it brings to 10 the number of sluice gates that were opened at the Vaal Dam.

She said the department might open more sluice gates if heavy rains persist.

"We appeal to the farmers to be extra careful when the water levels rise, especially along the river system. They should adjust their water pumps and remove livestock and equipment out and away from the riverbanks. We also appeal to the general community to avoid fishing or swimming during heavy rains," she warned.

Mavasa added that the department had flood monitoring and forecasting systems that enabled it to assess the likelihood of flood incidents and its preparedness to respond effectively. 

"All gauging equipment at sites used for flood monitoring are equipped with real-time river and dam level data transmission capability. These data are analysed to determine rainfall, river, and dam level trends, enabling detection of the possibility and timing of flooding," she said.


