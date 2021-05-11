Snag in bail application for accused in Kinnear hand grenade case

The bail application of the woman co-accused in a hand grenade plot against Charl Kinnear was delayed.

The bail application of the woman accused of being part of a hand grenade plot against Anti-Gang Unit detective, Charl Kinnear, hit a snag in the Parow Regional Court on Tuesday.



A new affidavit, which was supposed to have been submitted during Amaal Jantjies' protracted bail application, was found to not have been commissioned properly.

The matter was adjourned to fetch her co-accused, Janick Adonis, who wrote the affidavit, from prison.

This was so the affidavit could be fixed, and that he could hear what was being said about him in court.

Nafiz Modack is a co-accused in this case and his bail application is expected to be heard in Blue Downs later this week.



The hand grenade case relates to an alleged thwarted attack on Kinnear's Bishop Lavis home on 23 November 2019.

Kinnear was shot dead on 18 September 2020 - and questions have since been raised as to whether he was properly protected while investigating gun and gang matters.



In the meantime, a lawyer from the State Attorney's office worked on the sidelines of Jantjies' application.

Testimony

The court heard that the Anti-Gang Unit is hoping to file an affidavit after Jantjies' allegation during her previous bail testimony that she did what she did to help the unit's head, Major-General Andre Lincoln.

Jantjies and Modack also face a charge of corruption, involving an Anti-Gang Unit official, Ashley Tabisher. A voice recording emerged during her bail application of an exchange with Modack, during which it is claimed that Tabisher allegedly agreed to be paid R10 000 for information on the unit's raids at Modack's home.

Tabisher is still in custody.

His lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, had hoped to be able to apply for his bail on Monday, earlier than Friday's consolidated application, on the grounds that Tabisher is diabetic and has a child at home.

But Tabisher will also apply for bail on Friday at the Blue Downs Regional Court, along with Modack and the others, who face a raft of charges.