2h ago

add bookmark

Snakes alive! Annie the anaconda holds new Guinness record for being oldest snake alive in captivity

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Annie the anaconda weighs over 40kg and is over 4 metres long.
Annie the anaconda weighs over 40kg and is over 4 metres long.
Supplied
  • Annie the green anaconda is officially in the Guinness book of world records for being the oldest snake alive in captivity.
  • She weighs more than 40kg and is more than 4 metres long.
  • The reptile's previous owner, Paul Swires, is "thrilled" that she has finally been given the stamp of approval.

Annie the anaconda has been around for 37 years, living her best life in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal with her former owner, Paul Swires. She has now slithered her way into the Guinness World Records for being the oldest snake alive that's in captivity.

Speaking to News24, Swires said he received the snake from a collector in 1989 and was Annie's owner until 2004.

He added that he was "thrilled" she had a Guinness World Record.

"I have always had a fascination with snakes, since the age of 13. I've collected many exotic snakes in my lifetime, so Annie the anaconda was just another one for my collection."

Annie the anaconda pictured in 1989
Annie the anaconda when she was still a 'little' baby.
Supplied Supplied

According to Swires, the reptile lived in a separate enclosure, made specifically for her, and had a heated pond.

She weighs more than 40kg and is more than four metres long. She eats one huge rabbit every two weeks.

Annie the anaconda pictured in 2020
Annie the anaconda recently slithered her way into the Guinness book of world records for being the oldest snake alive in captivity.
Supplied Supplied

Swires said the snake had always been a "darling" and hadn't bitten or attacked anyone who visited them.

Annie was moved to the Montecasino Bird and Reptile Park in Johannesburg in 2004 for convenience.

Swires said:

I had realised that it would be more beneficial to everyone to be able to see Annie in a public place, rather than at my house.

Annie has, unfortunately, never had any babies in her lifetime and now slithers around comfortably at the reptile park.

Swires, who immigrated to New Zealand in 2012, said there had never been a category for "oldest snake in captivity" in the Guinness book of records, and so he decided to create it and started the application in August 2020.

'Kind-natured temperament'

"There was an unbelievable amount of evidence required, in the form of photographs, media articles, along with witness and vet statements from many people who have worked with Annie over the years," he added.

According to the snake lover, he was notified last Wednesday, which was Youth Day, that Annie's application was successful and that she had officially been put into the record books.

"It's fantastic news! Knowing the kind-natured temperament of Annie and my long history with her. The fact that she's finally made it to the Guinness book of world records is awesome," Swires said.

Annie the anaconda weighs over 40kg
Annie the anaconda weighs over 40kg and is over 4 metres long.
Supplied Supplied

He said he visited Annie in 2017 at the reptile park in Johannesburg and although she didn't remember him, it was "great seeing her".

The zookeepers at the Monte Casino Bird and Reptile Park said Annie was very calm and a "sweet snake" to care for.

Annie will be 40 years old in 2023, and Swires hopes he will be able to come back to South Africa to visit his "darling friend".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbangautengkwazulu-nataljohannesburganimalsgreenguinness world records
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa needs tighter restrictions to combat the third wave?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the situation is grim and needs serious measures
27% - 629 votes
No, we cannot afford more lockdowns
35% - 816 votes
Yes, but only in provinces where it is out of control
39% - 916 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.31
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.86
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.02
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,785.96
+0.2%
Silver
26.00
+0.2%
Palladium
2,583.00
+0.0%
Platinum
1,070.50
+1.3%
Brent Crude
74.90
+1.9%
Top 40
59,416
-0.1%
All Share
65,510
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,560
+0.7%
Industrial 25
87,320
-0.8%
Financial 15
12,894
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

3h ago

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

4h ago

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May 2021

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21173.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo