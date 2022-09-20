54m ago

Snow and rain on the cards for KZN as cold weather moves in from Eastern Cape

accreditation
Nicole McCain
According to the SA Weather Service, snowfall was expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday due to a sweeping cold front.
PHOTO: Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images
  • Snowfall is expected over parts of the Drakensberg in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • A weather warning has been issued for disruptive rainfall in the northern parts of the province.
  • Parts of the Eastern Cape experienced cold temperatures and snowfall on Monday.

Snowfall was expected in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday and a cold front would sweep through the province, resulting in a drop in temperatures.

The cold temperatures follow snowfall in the neighbouring Eastern Cape on Monday.

South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Thandiwe Gumede said temperatures were expected to drop over the southern parts of the Drakensberg. Giant's Castle was expected to reach a maximum of 7°C, Kokstad 8°C, and Underberg 9°C.

While the modelling forecasts differed on how much snow would fall, Gumede said it could be roughly 10cm.

"We are expecting significant amounts of snow," she said.

READ | Tuesday's weather: Rain expected across the country, with snow in parts of the Eastern Cape, KZN

A yellow level 2 weather alert was issued for snow, which could lead to icy roads and traffic disruptions. It could also lead to the loss of vulnerable livestock and crops.

While the northern parts of the province were not likely to experience any snowfall, weather warnings were issued for disruptive rainfall and thunderstorms.

An orange level 5 warning has been issued for the Albert Luthuli Municipality, where rainfall may cause the flooding of roads, low-lying bridges, and informal settlements.

The SAWS warned:

If possible, stay indoors and off the roads. Avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles. If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

Weather forecaster Pumla Msucu said snow started falling over Barkly Pass in the Eastern Cape on Monday and continued overnight. Around 16cm of snow is expected.

A light dusting of snow has also been forecast for the Sneeuberg and Winterberg. The province experienced very cold conditions in the interior, and these would persist in the eastern interior on Tuesday. The northwestern parts of the province would see low temperatures into Wednesday.

The icy conditions were expected to ease on Tuesday and Wednesday, said Msucu.

