30m ago

add bookmark

Snow blankets parts of Lesotho, Eastern Cape

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Snow at Semonkong Lodge in Lesotho.
Snow at Semonkong Lodge in Lesotho.
Supplied
  • Snow has fallen in Lesotho and the Eastern Cape.
  • More snow is predicted to fall in the Eastern Cape this coming Saturday. 
  • The SA Weather Service has warned extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matzikama Municipality in the Western Cape on Monday.

Snow has turned the eastern parts of Lesotho and the Eastern Cape into a winter wonderland.   

The SA Weather Service said snow was evident over the eastern parts of Lesotho as well as the southern Drakensberg or north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape. 

Although the measurements of snow could not be immediately confirmed on Sunday, forecaster Lelo Kleinbooi added the office had expected flakes to be about 1cm over high-lying areas or mountain peaks and up to 6 to 8cm over the southern Drakensberg. 

Kleinbooi said there were prospects of more snow this coming Saturday over the southern Drakensberg during the later parts of the day, especially if the expected systems are favourably positioned for it. 

READ Winter blanket covers Eastern Cape, closes roads and passes

"It is still far out, and the forecast will likely change as we get closer to the time in question."   

On Friday morning, the SA Weather Services issued a yellow level 1 warning for disruptive snow for the southern Drakensberg from Saturday night into Sunday. 

The office also issued a snow advisory for other high-lying areas over the Eastern Cape.

For the next seven days, no extreme weather is expected in the Eastern Cape at this stage although windy conditions can be expected between Tuesday and Saturday in the province. 

Dry, windy and cool to warm weather could be expected across the Eastern Cape on Friday as a cold front approached the country, with the mentioned conditions favourable for runaway fires, Kleinbooi said. 

There is no hope of pushing back Day Zero in the drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay.

Kleinbooi said:  

Further, there is a chance of showers and rain and even thundershowers in places over the province throughout the coming days. The likelihood of the expected rainfall to affect dam levels is little to none at this stage.

The potential for severe weather would be monitored as the week progresses, with relevant updates and alerts sent out as and when the need arises, she added. 

"Additionally, no alerts for now, but the expected weather will be monitored with alerts sent out as and when impacts due to any potential severe weather may be expected," Kleinbooi said.  

The SA Weather Service warned extremely high fire danger conditions were expected over the Matzikama Municipality in the Western Cape on Monday.

Gauteng will be partly cloudy in the morning with fog patches in the east, becoming fine and cool but cold over the central parts.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches on the Highveld and along the escarpment with early morning drizzle along the northern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold. 

READ Cold front, snowfall and strong winds expected to hit Eastern Cape

It will be cloudy along the escarpment with drizzle in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in places over the Lowveld in Limpopo.

The North West can expect morning frost in the south, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east.

The Free State is also likely to get morning frost in places with morning fog patches in the extreme north-eastern parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

The Northern Cape will also see morning frost in the southern and eastern parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm but cold in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly. 

READ Snow shuts down major roads in Eastern Cape

There will be morning frost in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool, but warm over the west coast interior of the Western Cape.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly but strong in places along the west and south-west coast.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will likely have morning mist in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cold but partly cloudy along the coast in the morning where it will be cool. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province can expect morning mist and frost over the interior, otherwise fine and cold but partly cloudy along the coast with light morning rain along the wild coast.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light easterly at night.

The province of KwaZulu-Natal will get morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool but cold in the west. It will be partly cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lesothoeastern capeweather
Lottery
Fantastic Friday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2721 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 7239 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 2791 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.84
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.22
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.20
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,727.63
0.0%
Silver
18.59
0.0%
Palladium
2,046.50
0.0%
Platinum
877.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,767
+0.2%
All Share
68,070
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,705
+3.2%
Industrial 25
84,942
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,134
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo