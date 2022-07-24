Snow blankets parts of Lesotho, Eastern Cape

Snow has fallen in Lesotho and the Eastern Cape.

More snow is predicted to fall in the Eastern Cape this coming Saturday.

The SA Weather Service has warned extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matzikama Municipality in the Western Cape on Monday.

Snow has turned the eastern parts of Lesotho and the Eastern Cape into a winter wonderland.

The SA Weather Service said snow was evident over the eastern parts of Lesotho as well as the southern Drakensberg or north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape.

Although the measurements of snow could not be immediately confirmed on Sunday, forecaster Lelo Kleinbooi added the office had expected flakes to be about 1cm over high-lying areas or mountain peaks and up to 6 to 8cm over the southern Drakensberg.

Kleinbooi said there were prospects of more snow this coming Saturday over the southern Drakensberg during the later parts of the day, especially if the expected systems are favourably positioned for it.

"It is still far out, and the forecast will likely change as we get closer to the time in question."

On Friday morning, the SA Weather Services issued a yellow level 1 warning for disruptive snow for the southern Drakensberg from Saturday night into Sunday.

The office also issued a snow advisory for other high-lying areas over the Eastern Cape.

???????? LET IT SNOW ????????



Snowfalls for the Eastern Cape, Lesotho and the Southern Drakensberg. Snow has already started falling in parts of Lesotho and we expect to see some good amounts of low-level snow in Underberg, Giants Castle and in the KZN midlands. pic.twitter.com/5RaZYD9SE5 — Snow News SA (@SnowNewsSA) July 23, 2022

For the next seven days, no extreme weather is expected in the Eastern Cape at this stage although windy conditions can be expected between Tuesday and Saturday in the province.

Dry, windy and cool to warm weather could be expected across the Eastern Cape on Friday as a cold front approached the country, with the mentioned conditions favourable for runaway fires, Kleinbooi said.

There is no hope of pushing back Day Zero in the drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay.

Kleinbooi said:

Further, there is a chance of showers and rain and even thundershowers in places over the province throughout the coming days. The likelihood of the expected rainfall to affect dam levels is little to none at this stage.

The potential for severe weather would be monitored as the week progresses, with relevant updates and alerts sent out as and when the need arises, she added.

"Additionally, no alerts for now, but the expected weather will be monitored with alerts sent out as and when impacts due to any potential severe weather may be expected," Kleinbooi said.

The SA Weather Service warned extremely high fire danger conditions were expected over the Matzikama Municipality in the Western Cape on Monday.

Gauteng will be partly cloudy in the morning with fog patches in the east, becoming fine and cool but cold over the central parts.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches on the Highveld and along the escarpment with early morning drizzle along the northern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold.

It will be cloudy along the escarpment with drizzle in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in places over the Lowveld in Limpopo.

The North West can expect morning frost in the south, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east.

The Free State is also likely to get morning frost in places with morning fog patches in the extreme north-eastern parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

The Northern Cape will also see morning frost in the southern and eastern parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm but cold in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly.

There will be morning frost in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool, but warm over the west coast interior of the Western Cape.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly but strong in places along the west and south-west coast.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will likely have morning mist in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cold but partly cloudy along the coast in the morning where it will be cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province can expect morning mist and frost over the interior, otherwise fine and cold but partly cloudy along the coast with light morning rain along the wild coast.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light easterly at night.

The province of KwaZulu-Natal will get morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool but cold in the west. It will be partly cloudy along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.