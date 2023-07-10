Snow closes mountain passes in Eastern Cape, causes accidents

Eastern Cape traffic authorities have urged motorists to drive with extra caution as snowfall made roads slippery in parts of the province.

Four trucks jack-knifed and several vehicles veered off the icy roads due to the snow.

Four mountain passes were closed to traffic on Monday, two have since been reopened.

Four trucks jack-knifed and a bus veered off slippery roads in the Eastern Cape as snow measuring between 5 and 20cm fell in high-laying areas in province.

Traffic authorities closed four mountain passes in the province to traffic on Monday due to dangerous driving conditions.

By Monday afternoon, the authorities reopened two of the four passes.

The two passes are Penhoek on the N6 between Jamestown and Komani as well Wapadsberg on the R61 between Graaff-Reinet and Cradock.

Just In: The Eastern Cape Department of Transport are closing the R61 Wappasberg pass between Graaff-Reinet and Cradock till further notice due to snow.The department warns motorists especially those using the mountain passes to be extra vigilant. pic.twitter.com/MJSV3Q4lrr — uMaBhayi (@Sipha_Kema) July 10, 2023

However, the Barkly Pass on the R58 between Elliot and Barkly East remained closed as municipal workers used heavy-duty machinery to scrape ice and snow off the roadway, said Eastern Cape traffic director Charles Bramwell.

The Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Graaf-Reinet and Middleberg also remains closed as tow truckers are trying to remove the four jack-knifed trucks.

Bramwell said: "Although reopened, the roads are still very slippery. Motorists should actually take extra caution. We do have traffic officers on the scene to assist motorists."

The department said a minibus taxi veered off the road at Panhoek Pass while a bus has suffered the same fate at Lootsberg Pass.

The South African Weather Service in Gqeberha said snow fell over parts of the Kou-Kamma, Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Mhlontlo and Raymond Mhlaba local municipalities as well as the Alfred Nzo, Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi district municipalities.

It added expected accumulations of snow were between 0.5 and 5cm over much of the high lying areas, but between 5 and 20cm around the local municipalities of Dr Beyers Naude, Raymond Mhlaba, Senqu and Elundini as well as in Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo district municipalities on Sunday and Monday.

The weather service said cold, snowy, and wet conditions were expected to last until Monday with the weather clearing and daytime temperatures recovering from Tuesday.

"Widespread frost is expected over much of the province's interior for tomorrow morning [Tuesday], with freezing fog possible in places over the north-eastern high ground in the morning," added forecaster Lelo Kleinbooi.

She said the rest of the week should see a rise in daytime temperatures.

Windy conditions will start setting in towards the end of the week as another cold front approaches the country.