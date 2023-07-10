1h ago

Snow closes mountain passes in Eastern Cape, causes accidents

Malibongwe Dayimani
Snow has closed some busy mountain passes in the Eastern Cape.
  • Eastern Cape traffic authorities have urged motorists to drive with extra caution as snowfall made roads slippery in parts of the province.
  • Four trucks jack-knifed and several vehicles veered off the icy roads due to the snow. 
  • Four mountain passes were closed to traffic on Monday, two have since been reopened.

Four trucks jack-knifed and a bus veered off slippery roads in the Eastern Cape as snow measuring between 5 and 20cm fell in high-laying areas in province. 

Traffic authorities closed four mountain passes in the province to traffic on Monday due to dangerous driving conditions. 

Motorist have been warned to drive cautiously as snow has made roads slippery. 

By Monday afternoon, the authorities reopened two of the four passes. 

The two passes are Penhoek on the N6 between Jamestown and Komani as well Wapadsberg on the R61 between Graaff-Reinet and Cradock.  

However, the Barkly Pass on the R58 between Elliot and Barkly East remained closed as municipal workers used heavy-duty machinery to scrape ice and snow off the roadway, said Eastern Cape traffic director Charles Bramwell.

The Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Graaf-Reinet and Middleberg also remains closed as tow truckers are trying to remove the four jack-knifed trucks.

The Eastern Cape transport department has urged motorists to approach the mountain passes with extra caution as snowfalls continue to wreak havoc on some of the province's roads. 

DEVELOPING | Rand Water confirms snow fall won't delay massive Johannesburg outage which starts tomorrow

Bramwell said: "Although reopened, the roads are still very slippery. Motorists should actually take extra caution. We do have traffic officers on the scene to assist motorists."

The department said a minibus taxi veered off the road at Panhoek Pass while a bus has suffered the same fate at Lootsberg Pass.

The South African Weather Service in Gqeberha said snow fell over parts of the Kou-Kamma, Dr Beyers Naude, Blue Crane Route, Mhlontlo and Raymond Mhlaba local municipalities as well as the Alfred Nzo, Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi district municipalities. 

It added expected accumulations of snow were between 0.5 and 5cm over much of the high lying areas, but between 5 and 20cm around the local municipalities of Dr Beyers Naude, Raymond Mhlaba, Senqu and Elundini as well as in Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo district municipalities on Sunday and Monday. 

The weather service said cold, snowy, and wet conditions were expected to last until Monday with the weather clearing and daytime temperatures recovering from Tuesday.

READ | Snow makes rare landfall in Joburg, other parts of SA as chilly winter conditions bite

"Widespread frost is expected over much of the province's interior for tomorrow morning [Tuesday], with freezing fog possible in places over the north-eastern high ground in the morning," added forecaster Lelo Kleinbooi. 

She said the rest of the week should see a rise in daytime temperatures. 

Windy conditions will start setting in towards the end of the week as another cold front approaches the country.

