Snow closes three Eastern Cape mountain passes

Eastern Cape traffic authorities have closed three busy mountain passes due to snow.

The SA Weather Service has advised farmers to take necessary measures as livestock will be at risk due to icy conditions.

Strong to gale force winds and choppy sea conditions are expected along the province’s coastline.

The Eastern Cape transport department has confirmed that the Lootsberg Pass along the N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg, the Penhoek Pass on the N6 national road and Wapasberg Pass on the R61, are temporarily closed.

The department has advised motorists planning to use the roads to delay their trips until further notice, or use alternative routes.

A jack-knifed truck carrying bricks has already blocked the Panhoek Pass.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said: "We ask motorists to drive with caution especially on the mountain passes. Information from SA Weather Services suggests that the temperatures may drop further overnight."

Large parts of the province are currently experiencing icy and wet weather conditions.

SA Weather Services' Gqeberha office said the significant decrease in daytime temperatures across the province, with the maximum temperatures ranging between the very cold and cold categories, is as a result of a steep upper air coupled with a ridging high pressure system.

The weather office added that a good chance of showers and rain is mainly expected along the South Coast and adjacent interior, with a chance of light snowfalls over the high-lying areas, including Langkloof.

The weather authority also predicted strong to gale force winds and choppy sea conditions along the province’s coastline, resulting in minor impacts over coastal communities on Tuesday.

"The public is advised to take necessary precautions. Small stock farmers are also advised to take necessary measures as vulnerable livestock will be at risk," said SAWS meteorologist Lelo Kleinbooi.

She said severe frost was expected over the northern parts on Wednesday, due to very cold minimum temperatures.

The weather is expected to start clearing (rain-wise) from tomorrow morning, with daytime temperatures only fully recovering on Thursday.