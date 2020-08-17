15m ago

Snow day! Western Cape braces for cold snap as temperatures plummet

Ntwaagae Seleka
An intense cold front turned parts of the Western Cape highlands into a winter wonderland.
An intense cold front turned parts of the Western Cape highlands into a winter wonderland.
Amy Gibbings, News24
  • Disruptive snowfall is expected in parts of the Western Cape.
  • The SA Weather Service has cautioned motorists that some roads will not be easily accessible.
  • Rain is also expected in most high lying areas of the Western Cape and could spread to the Eastern Cape; light rain could also extend to KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces.

South Africans shouldn't pack away their winter gear just yet, as disruptive snow and chilly weather was expected in several parts of the country.

The SA Weather Service warned that disruptive snowfall was expected overnight over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape, the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and along the Garden Route.

Forecaster Venetia Phakula urged motorists to be cautious if driving in affected areas.

Rain was also expected in most high-lying areas of the Western Cape and could spread to the Eastern Cape.

"Along the Western Cape coast and Eastern Cape, that is where we expect most of the rain and should be between 60% to 80%. Light rain could also extend to KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces.

"It is going to be very cold on Tuesday, especially in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape. That will result in a significant drop of temperature in the North West, Free State, southern parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Temperatures will start improve to on Wednesday," said Phakula.

Read more on:
weather
