Snow expected in three more provinces as cold front moves inland

Three more provinces can expect a dusting of snow.

A cold front is making its way inland from the Western Cape.

The Western Cape experienced very cold and wet weather on Monday and Tuesday morning.

More parts of South Africa can expect a dusting of snow - a day after snowfall was recorded in the Western Cape - as the icy weather moves inland.

A cold front made landfall in the Western Cape on Monday morning.



Cape Town experienced heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday morning and snow fell in the Matroosberg mountains on Monday afternoon.

SEE | Snow falls in Matroosberg, as Cape Town mops up after rain

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) said the cold front was expected to last until Wednesday.

?Yes, these are your maximum temperatures for tomorrow (13 July 2021). Very cold conditions across most of SA. pic.twitter.com/ArSkUerYMp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 12, 2021

Cloudy and cold to very cold conditions, with scattered showers, have been forecast for the Western Cape. Snowfall is expected over the mountainous areas into the late morning.

And as the cold weather moves inland, cold, wet and windy conditions have been forecast for the Northern Cape and Free State too. Cold to very cold conditions are also expected across the Eastern Cape. Snow is expected in parts of these provinces.

Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West can also expect chilly conditions.

"The public should take note that significant and widespread frost is expected over the western and central interior from Wednesday through to Friday," the SAWS said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.