1h ago

add bookmark

Snow turns parts of Eastern Cape into a winter wonderland

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Snow spotted in the Eastern Cape.
Snow spotted in the Eastern Cape.
Twitter/@AfricaViewFacts
  • Parts of the Eastern Cape, including the popular village Hogsback in the Amathole mountains, were covered in snow on Monday and Tuesday. 
  • Motorists captured stunning pictures of cows grazing on snow-covered fields. 
  • Snow was still visible in several parts of the province by Wednesday morning. 

Blankets of white snow turned parts of the Eastern Cape into a winter wonderland on Monday and Tuesday.   

The SA Weather Service's Gqeberha office said snow fell over the southern Drakensberg up to Ugie, as well as the Winterberg mountains, including Hogsback, from Monday night until Tuesday morning.

Snow was also reported in Barkly East and Elliot.

Several motorists managed to capture photos of snow on the roadside between Dordrecht and Jamestown while one local posted pics on social media of cows standing on a snow-covered grazing field.

The snow started melting by Wednesday afternoon. 

The weather authority said there is a slight chance of thunderstorms hitting parts of the province on Thursday.

READ | Snow shuts down major roads in Eastern Cape   

The office said dry, windy and hot weather is expected over the interior on Friday and Sunday as cold fronts approach the country. This will enhance the risk of runaway fires. 

SA Weather Service's forecaster Lelo Kleinbooi said a slight chance of light rain is expected in places along the Wild Coast on Saturday. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capeweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
70% - 822 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 75 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
23% - 270 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case

06 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: DNA evidence crucial in Krugersdorp gang rape case
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.06
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.85
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,718.68
-0.3%
Silver
18.11
-1.8%
Palladium
2,076.00
-0.7%
Platinum
852.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
99.31
-5.8%
Top 40
60,736
-1.0%
All Share
67,257
-1.0%
Resource 10
60,314
-0.9%
Industrial 25
83,458
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,867
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They...

26 Aug

Company reimagines workforce by employing people with special needs - 'They deserve a chance'
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo