Snow turns parts of Eastern Cape into a winter wonderland

Parts of the Eastern Cape, including the popular village Hogsback in the Amathole mountains, were covered in snow on Monday and Tuesday.

Motorists captured stunning pictures of cows grazing on snow-covered fields.

Snow was still visible in several parts of the province by Wednesday morning.

Blankets of white snow turned parts of the Eastern Cape into a winter wonderland on Monday and Tuesday.

The SA Weather Service's Gqeberha office said snow fell over the southern Drakensberg up to Ugie, as well as the Winterberg mountains, including Hogsback, from Monday night until Tuesday morning.

Snow was also reported in Barkly East and Elliot.

Blankets of white snow have covered gorgeous landscapes around the Eastern cape and KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa ????Images taken this morning. pic.twitter.com/OQwttFQDr5 — Africa View Facts (@AfricaViewFacts) August 30, 2022

Several motorists managed to capture photos of snow on the roadside between Dordrecht and Jamestown while one local posted pics on social media of cows standing on a snow-covered grazing field.

The snow started melting by Wednesday afternoon.

The weather authority said there is a slight chance of thunderstorms hitting parts of the province on Thursday.

READ | Snow shuts down major roads in Eastern Cape

The office said dry, windy and hot weather is expected over the interior on Friday and Sunday as cold fronts approach the country. This will enhance the risk of runaway fires.

SA Weather Service's forecaster Lelo Kleinbooi said a slight chance of light rain is expected in places along the Wild Coast on Saturday.