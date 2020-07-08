Soapie actor arrested for allegedly dealing in illicit cigarettes

According to the Hawks, a prominent soapie actor was among five people arrested for allegedly dealing in illicit cigarettes.

It is alleged they were selling the cigarettes at the Polokwane taxi rank in Limpopo.

The actor and the other individuals can only be named once they have appeared in court.

A 44-year-old prominent soapie actor and four other people have been arrested in Polokwane, Limpopo, for allegedly dealing in illicit cigarettes.



According to the Hawks, a tip-off was received on Wednesday about people selling illicit cigarettes at the Polokwane taxi rank.

"An early morning operation was conducted, wherein the five suspects were caught red-handed with the contraband," Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said in a statement.

READ | Four Worcester cops arrested for allegedly taking bribes from illicit cigarette sellers

Maluleke added that 45 cartons of Remington Gold cigarettes, valued at R12 000, as well as R9 681 in cash, were seized.

While the Hawks described one of the individuals as a prominent soapie actor, the identities can only be revealed once they make their first court appearance.

The others are aged between 38 and 42.

They are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Thursday, on charges of contravention of the Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964 and dealing in illicit cigarettes.