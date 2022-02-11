13m ago

Social grants: CPS' provisional liquidators have 'not made out a case for variation', ConCourt rules

Jeanette Chabalala
  • In April last year, the Constitutional Court ruled that Cash Paymaster Services should supply Sassa auditors with all documents to verify how much profit was made. 
  • The company's provisional liquidators approached the court attempting to vary the order until final liquidators are appointed.  
  • The application has been dismissed.  

The provisional liquidators of Cash Paymaster Services (CPS), the company formerly contracted by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) to pay grants, have lost their bid for the varying of a Constitutional Court order.

In April 2021, the apex court ruled that the company should comply with a March 2017 ruling to supply Sassa auditors with all the  necessary documents to verify how much profit was made.

This, after Freedom Under Law's (FUL) application for an order that the profits made over the duration of the social grants contract should be audited and verified afresh.

But the company's provisional liquidators approached the court trying for the varying of the order.

The liquidators wanted the description of CPS in the April 2021 order be amended to add "in liquidation".

They also wanted the rights and obligations contained in the April 2021 order, insofar as CPS is concerned, to be varied so as to refer not to CPS but to the company's final liquidators.

However, the Constitutional Court dismissed the application on Friday.

The court pointed out that in respect of the variation of CPS' name in the April 2021 order, the addition of the words 'in liquidation' wherever its name appears in the April 2021 order would have no substantive effect. CPS, as a company, has not ceased to exist because it is in final liquidation, nor has it been divested of its assets and liabilities.

"The provisional liquidators have not sought to have themselves joined nomine officii (in their official capacities). The proposed variation does not involve a substitution of parties as envisaged in this court's rule 7(1)."

"If there are further proceedings in the main case, the addition of the words '(in liquidation)' after CPS' name might be desirable, but there is no justification for an application to vary the April 2021 order in this respect."

The court found that provisional liquidators had not made out a case for variation.

It said that in any event, Section 359 (1)(a) "was not a legal basis for varying a valid order, rather it was a basis for staying civil proceedings".

The court added that the provisional liquidators appeared to "accept" that if they had not made out grounds for a variation, then the April 2021 order would and remain binding.

It added: 

The applicants have not pointed to any statutory provision which renders compliance with the April 2021 order beyond the competence of provisional liquidators. Although they say that it is not possible for them to comply with the April 2021 order, they have not identified any relevant statutory competence which final liquidators will have but which they lack.

"The proposed variations are objectionable for another reason. The provisional liquidators are seeking to impose obligations on final liquidators. The present applicants may or may not receive [an] appointment as final liquidators. This court cannot grant orders against absent persons."

The Constitutional Court further stated that the April 2021 order was directed at CPS, the company and those in control of its affairs from time to time are required to ensure that the company complies.

"At the present time, those persons are the provisional liquidators," it said.

"In terms of Section 361(1), they have custody and control of all CPS' property. This includes its books, records and documents. If any directors, members, agents or officers of CPS have such items in their possession and refuse to surrender them voluntarily, the provisional liquidators have the power in terms of Section 362(1) to compel delivery to themselves of any such property to which CPS is prima facie entitled. We should add that the applicants do not claim a lack of cooperation from those formerly in control of CPS' affairs."

The court previously ruled that CPS had no right to benefit from an "unlawful" contract.

In March 2017, the Constitutional Court ordered Sassa and CPS to continue paying social grants for 12 months.

The court also ordered CPS to furnish an audited statement of expenses incurred, income received, and the net profit earned.  

The court further ordered CPS to allow Sassa auditors, Rain Chartered Accountants (Rain), free access to its financial statements for a verification report to be submitted to National Treasury.

FUL approached the court seeking an order compelling proper compliance with the 2017 ruling. It alleged that CPS did not allow Sassa auditors free access to its financial statements.

The organisation also said Sassa auditors estimated that CPS might have under-declared its profits by approximately R800 million - bringing its profit to more than a billion rand.

