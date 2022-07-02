1h ago

add bookmark

Social Justice Coalition staff lay charges against general manager Xolani Klaas

accreditation
Mary-Anne Gontsana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Social Justice Coalition staff members opened a case of theft and fraud against suspended general manager Xolani Klaas at the Lingelethu West police station in Khayelitsha.
Social Justice Coalition staff members opened a case of theft and fraud against suspended general manager Xolani Klaas at the Lingelethu West police station in Khayelitsha.
Photo: Mary-Anne Gontsana

Social Justice Coalition (SJC) staff members opened a case of theft and fraud against suspended general manager Xolani Klaas on Thursday, at the Lingelethu West police station in Khayelitsha.

GroundUp reported last week on unexplained expenditure on the organisation's bank card, controlled by Klaas, seemingly on personal luxury. Klaas failed to explain the spending after we sent him questions.

SJC office administrator Thandokazi Njamela said: "As SJC staff, together with some community members, we've come to the Lingelethu police station to lay criminal charges against Xolani Klaas, who is accused of spending SJC's money for his personal use.

"Most importantly, it is how we feel, as staff members, because as the days go by after the article on GroundUp, more and more information is emerging about what this man has done. It is quite scary and, at the same time, it angers us because we have been blindsided by this person.

READ | Two more people arrested in R30m cryptocurrency investment scam

"One thing we are pushing for, is for him to account for everything and for justice to be served," said Njamela.

A statement released by the organisation said:

The newly constituted board of the SJC has taken the decision to suspend Mr Klaas with immediate effect.

"In addition to the suspension, the SJC board has taken a decision to launch a third party, independent investigation over the allegations levelled against Mr Klaas."

Asked for comment on the suspension and the case opened against him, Klaas said: "I do not want to make any comment at this point."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
social justice coalitionxolani klaaswestern capecape towncrime and courts
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 6137 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
90% - 107523 votes
Only certain circumstances
5% - 5473 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

4h ago

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.50
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,810.71
0.0%
Silver
19.89
0.0%
Palladium
1,964.46
0.0%
Platinum
892.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.63
+2.3%
Top 40
59,640
-0.8%
All Share
65,662
-0.9%
Resource 10
61,245
-4.1%
Industrial 25
80,264
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,564
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

30 Jun

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo