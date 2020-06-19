51m ago

add bookmark

Social media posts claiming KZN education dept paid R170 000 per water tanker 'fake news' - officials

Kaveel Singh
High capacity water tank.
High capacity water tank.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has denied a claim that they paid R170 000 each for water tankers.
  • Officials said it is misinformation and tanks cost R28 000.
  • The department said there is a campaign to tarnish its image.

Social media posts claiming the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education purchased water tankers at a cost of R170 000 each is fake news, officials said on Friday.

"The department refutes the misinformation that is being circulated on social media that it has issued a tender costing the department R170 000 for one water tank," said the department in a statement released by the KZN education department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The department came under fire after social media posts claimed it spent a whopping R170 000 each on water tankers.

The department has been implementing infrastructure projects with haste to ensure schools have proper facilities to combat Covid-19.

Mahlambi said processes were administered by implementing agencies, who enlisted the services of 37 companies to install hand-wash stations and 147 companies to install static water tanks.

"The fact of the matter is that the department spent R28 000 per 5 000L water tank and R6 500 per hand washing station. The above prices are inclusive of delivery, stands and installation," he said.

He said there was a campaign to tarnish the department.

"The department notes with grave concern what seems to be a concerted campaign to discredit its image through the deliberate spread of misinformation."

Mahlambi said they were intent on focusing on the return of pupils.

"Our focus now is our recovery plan for our learners and preparation for the return of the next grades."

Water tank issues at schools

News24 previously reported Premier Sihle Zikalala said that since schools reopened on 8 June, the KZN education department had struggled to provide water and sanitation in some parts of the province.

Residents in some areas had stopped water tankers from going to schools, and demanded that it be sent to the community instead.

In the King Cetshwayo and Umkhanyakude districts, there were reports that communities "helped themselves" to water in schools, thus emptying the tanks.

Zikalala added there had also been poor workmanship by appointed service providers.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Community shuts down school
More than 100 KZN schools still closed due to water shortages
Zikalala says 6 000 schools in KZN are ready to reopen
Read more on:
kwazulu-natalcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R245k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 431 votes
No
67% - 3778 votes
It needs to do more
26% - 1462 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.40
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
21.53
(+0.48)
ZAR/EUR
19.49
(+0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.16)
Gold
1730.68
(+0.48)
Silver
17.51
(+0.80)
Platinum
809.00
(+0.52)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+1.72)
Palladium
1905.99
(+0.92)
All Share
54531.09
(+1.09)
Top 40
50096.65
(+1.02)
Financial 15
10719.30
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
75932.56
(+0.85)
Resource 10
49433.88
(+0.93)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

2h ago

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo