39m ago

add bookmark

Societal change needed as crime stats show increase in rape, murder and CIT heists - political parties

Compiled by Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole.
National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole.
GCIS
  • The IFP called for societal change to fight crime after the latest crime statistics.
  • The DA has called on the minister of police to account to Parliament for failing to keep South Africans safe.
  • The Freedom Front Plus said the country will pay dearly for focusing on lockdown violations over ordinary crime.

The IFP has called for societal change to fight crime after the latest crime statistics showed an increase in rape, murder and cash-in-transit heists.

"Women in our country continue to bear the ultimate brutal brunt of gender-based violence," IFP MP Zandile Majozi said.

"With over 12 218 people reported to have been raped and a further 5% increase in sexual offences recorded within just three months, we have a long road ahead of us in tackling heinous crimes committed against our women, children and vulnerable groups."

Majozi said the country cannot aspire to recovering the economy and building a stronger society with statistics that reflect such violent crimes.

"We cannot move our country forward when we record a 6.6% increase in murder and other increases in robberies, cash-in-transit heists and farm murders.

"These statistics reflect that no amount of #StopGBV conferences and an array of other policing talk shops that only talk tough on crime will deter criminals from committing these injustices against our people."

The party also called on Police Minister Bheki Cele to expedite plans to professionalise the police service and ensure that all police stations are capable of managing the increase in reported crimes. The party said police stations should have the tools to work alongside community policing forums and the private security sector.

"We cannot expect our women and men in blue serving on the frontline to do so alone, either in visible policing or to quell gang-related violent crimes in our communities. Fighting crime is a collective effort, which will require societal change."

WATCH | Crime stats: Over 12 000 rapes reported in only three months

The DA called on Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole to appear before Parliament to be held accountable.

"The increase in a number of categories is a stark reminder of how the police is losing the battle against crime," DA MP Okkie Terblanche said.

With 19 people killed in 18 incidents on farms and smallholdings, the DA called on the police to improve their rural safety plan because people are living in fear.

The party said rape and gender-based violence continued to plague society.

"South Africa remains a violent society where women and children are particularly vulnerable," Terblanche said.

The Freedom Front Plus said the extraordinary 66.7% spike in cash-in-transit heists and the 34.2% increase in truck hijackings caused great concern given the effect this has had on the country's economic recovery.

"The incidence of crime in South Africa was already very high even before the lockdown and in the coming years, the country will pay dearly for the police's failure to combat ordinary crime while it focused on enforcing Covid-19 regulations, like patrolling empty beaches," FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daifpcrime statisticscrimegender-base violencepolice
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 6 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
39% - 175 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
24% - 110 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 166 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.61
(-0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.95)
Gold
1783.32
(+0.05)
Silver
27.27
(+0.02)
Platinum
1270.99
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
61.81
(-1.60)
Palladium
2369.01
(+0.59)
All Share
67464.86
(+1.34)
Top 40
62105.24
(+1.47)
Financial 15
12369.15
(+0.11)
Industrial 25
90064.94
(+1.33)
Resource 10
67016.24
(+2.10)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo