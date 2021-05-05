Society must tolerate people with mental problems, says family of slain Soweto woman

The family of a mentally ill Soweto woman who was killed after being accused of witchcraft has pleaded with society to tolerate people with mental problems.

Jostina Sangweni, 59, who suffered from schizophrenia, was assaulted and set alight by a mob in Mapetla, Soweto.

Her family claimed the lack of knowledge towards people with mental illness had led to Sangweni's brutal death.

"Mental health is a societal problem with many lacking the understanding of the illness."

An emotional Jabulani Moagi has pleaded with members of society to accept that people with mental problems are human beings who have the right to life.

Moagi lost his mother-in-law, Jostina Sangweni, 59, who was assaulted and torched by a mob in Mapetla, Soweto, on 26 March.

Sangweni died eight days later in hospital.

She suffered from schizophrenia.

Sangweni was accused of witchcraft after being found in a yard in Mapetla.

Her horrific attack was captured on video, which later went viral.

Collen Sello, 27, and co-accused Taelo Dipholo, 28, have since appeared thrice in the Protea Magistrate's Court, facing a murder charge.

The two are expected back in court on 11 May for a formal bail application.

Moagi said the lack of knowledge and intolerance towards people with mental illness had led to Sangweni's brutal death.

"Mental illness is a societal problem. Some people lack an understanding of the illness. We grew up labelling people with mental health as mad people. Our only knowledge of mental health is when somebody eats from dustbins or walking naked.

"We don't understand that stress, depression, anxiety are culminations of mental health. Mental health can affect both children and adults. It is worse with adults because they tend to forget things. They get lost because their minds at the time are not functioning properly," he added.

"Our mother's attackers did not allow her to tell [them] where she came from. She pleaded for mercy. She asked them to let her call us, and her assailants refused.

"They insulted and continuously attacked her. Her situation could happen to anyone among us. We call on people to understand and accept people with mental problems."

He pleaded with communities to be patient when dealing with those who have mental problems.

"We must listen and refrain from attacking them. We must stop labelling them as witches. Instead of attacking them, we must contact the police, who will assist in tracking down their loved ones.

"If our mother was treated differently, she would be alive today. She was denied an opportunity to enjoy her life," Moagi said.

