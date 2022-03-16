11m ago

add bookmark

Software firm SAP ordered to repay more than R413m after water dept contracts set aside

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
SAP's contracts with the Department of Water and Sanitation have been set aside.
SAP's contracts with the Department of Water and Sanitation have been set aside.
SAP SE
  • Global software giant SAP had two software licence and support agreement contracts with the Department of Water and Sanitation.
  • The Special Tribunal declared the contracts unconstitutional and invalid. 
  • SAP has been ordered to pay more than R260 million within five court days. 

Two multimillion-rand software and support contracts between the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and global giant SAP have been set aside.

On Tuesday, the Special Tribunal declared the contracts, which were signed in 2015 and 2016 respectively, "constitutionally invalid" and set them aside.

Judge Lebogang Modiba ordered the DWS not to use any of the software licences under the agreements.

She ordered SAP to pay the DWS R413 121 283.40 in respective of both contracts. 

She added that within five court days of the date of the order, SAP will have to pay the department R263 million.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siu
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
26% - 650 votes
Red Bull all the way
49% - 1231 votes
Neither - I support another team
25% - 612 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.09
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.72
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.58
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,919.73
+0.1%
Silver
24.81
-0.3%
Palladium
2,474.00
+1.8%
Platinum
1,011.00
+2.3%
Brent Crude
99.91
-7.0%
Top 40
66,371
+3.2%
All Share
72,836
+3.1%
Resource 10
79,084
+1.3%
Industrial 25
80,582
+5.8%
Financial 15
16,433
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo