Software firm SAP ordered to repay more than R413m after water dept contracts set aside

Global software giant SAP had two software licence and support agreement contracts with the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The Special Tribunal declared the contracts unconstitutional and invalid.

SAP has been ordered to pay more than R260 million within five court days.

Two multimillion-rand software and support contracts between the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) and global giant SAP have been set aside.

On Tuesday, the Special Tribunal declared the contracts, which were signed in 2015 and 2016 respectively, "constitutionally invalid" and set them aside.

Judge Lebogang Modiba ordered the DWS not to use any of the software licences under the agreements.

She ordered SAP to pay the DWS R413 121 283.40 in respective of both contracts.

She added that within five court days of the date of the order, SAP will have to pay the department R263 million.

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

