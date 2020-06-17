1h ago

Soldiers complain of tough conditions, poor pay, Parliament told

Jason Felix
Members of the South African National Defence Force on patrol.
Getty Images
  • SANDF members have lodged complaints about service conditions, remuneration and benefits with the Military Ombud Office.
  • There have been 29 complaints from the public about the SANDF's conduct since the start of the 2020/21 financial year.
  • There was an increase in complaints from North West province.


The South African Military Ombud Office says it has received 306 complaints from soldiers with regard to service conditions, remuneration and benefits.

In stark contrast, the ombudsman received only two complaints about the conduct of a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) during the 2019/20 financial year.

The ombudsman presented these figures to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans on Wednesday.

The chief director for operations, advocate Dinkie Dube, said the office received a total of 308 new complaints in the 2019/20 financial year. "A total of 306 complaints relate to service conditions of members of the SANDF, which amounts to 99% of the new complaints received. Only two complaints were received with regards to the official conduct of a member," she said.

READ | 'Dirty, nauseating' conditions at Eastern Cape hospitals 

Dube said 61 complaints related to promotion, demotion and career intervention, 58 to service benefits and the working environment, and 52 remuneration complaints were registered.

"The majority of complaints received during this financial year (2019/20) were against the SA Army at 167, which is 54% of the total new complaints received during the year.

"Complaints from members of the public were only 13, of which only two related to the official conduct of a member. This year, the office also saw an influx of complaints from members of former non-statutory forces, who required assistance with accessing military veterans' benefits. These complaints were referred to the Department of Military Veterans for assistance," she said.

READ | Collins Khosa: New details of alleged SANDF assault on witnesses, family come to light in IPID report

Dube said the ombudsman saw an increase in the number of complaints that were lodged from North West.

"This was as a result of a targeted outreach that was held in that province. Complaints from Gauteng were the second highest, whereas Mpumalanga registered the lowest," she said.

Complaints

Since the start of the 2020/21 financial year, there were 46 complaints from soldiers about conditions of service. Complaints from the public are standing at 29.

Military Ombud Lieutenant-General Vusumuzi Masondo said all of these complaints were at "an advance stage".

DA MP Kobus Marais raised a question around the death of Collins Khosa.

Khosa was allegedly assaulted by members of the defence force on Good Friday, during the nationwide lockdown.

An investigation by the SANDF's board of inquiry absolved the army of any wrongdoing with regard to Khosa's death, stating there was no link between the injuries he sustained and his death.

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba said all questions will be responded to in writing.

