Soli Philander in court after fracas at community centre where he alleged a child was in danger

Jenni Evans
Soli Philander. (Wesley Martin)
Soli Philander. (Wesley Martin)
Wesley Martin
  • Actor Soli Philander appeared in court on Monday in a case involving him trying to have a child removed from a community centre where he alleged the child was at risk of abuse.
  • He was arrested on Saturday for alleged violation of a protection order, and of the assault of a caretaker at the community centre. 
  • Philander and the centre's manager have protection orders against each other amid a long-running dispute involving the way the centre is managed.
  • Philander does not face any charges relating to the abuse or mistreatment of a child.

Actor Soli Philander appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on charges of assault and violation of a protection order in a long-running battle over the management of a community care centre for children and adults.

He does not face any charges of assault of a child.

The court heard that he faces five charges - violation of a court order, and of the assault of two men associated with the centre - the caretaker Peter Agulhas, and another man. 

Philander was released on a warning on Saturday, and will return to court on 20 July for further proceedings. 

The court ordered that he does not go near the two adult complainants nor the premises of the centre, and that he not contact them in any form - even by hand-written letter. 

He may also not write anything related to the matter on any social media - this was after he sounded the alarm on Twitter on Saturday regarding the management of the centre, and intimated that children may be in danger there. 

Philander had alleged on Twitter that the child was being exposed to drug abuse, and possibly allegedly sexual assault also.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez tweeted to say the department had stepped in to assist, but did not elaborate.

Philander was represented by lawyer Kevin Titus, and two more lawyers arrived as watching briefs for the centre's managers. 

On the sidelines of the case he became very emotional and told News24 he just wanted the centre to be used to help the community.

He said he raised the alarm on Saturday after a meeting with some of the children who live in the area.

The mother of a child who was removed during Saturday night's incident, was present outside the court and was tearful.

News24 understands that the social development department had stepped in and removed the child. 

Her lawyer said the child was removed for 48 hours and they expected to have her returned by Monday night.

