Solly Msimanga appointed as acting DA Gauteng provincial leader

Solly Msimanga has been appointed as acting DA Gauteng provincial leader.

This comes after long-time leader John Moodey resigned on Wednesday.

Msimanga will hold the position until the provincial congress, where a new provincial leader will be elected.

This comes after the resignation of John Moodey on Wednesday, who stated that he could no longer bear being in the party.

This comes after the resignation of John Moodey on Wednesday, who stated that he could no longer bear being in the party.

"I am deeply saddened, uncomfortable, and am no longer home in the DA. To stay on for the sake of earning a salary isn't an option for me," Moodey told the media during a briefing at his home.

Msimanga is a former provincial chairperson.

He is also the leader of the official opposition in the Gauteng legislature and has a "vast knowledge of the party and has held various leadership positions within the province".

"Msimanga's leadership skills will bring a positive force to all our structures until the provincial congress, where the new provincial leader will be elected," DA Gauteng provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We remain committed to growing our support across the province and to ensure that we work towards our main goal of unseating the ANC," he concluded.