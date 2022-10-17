1h ago

Some body parts of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo still missing, suspect not cooperating – Panyaza Lesufi

Iavan Pijoos
Bokgabo Poo.
Bokgabo Poo.
Supplied
  • Panyaza Lesufi said some body parts of murdered Bokgabo Poo, 4, were still missing. 
  • Lesufi assured residents the case was receiving the "highest attention".
  • Ntokozo Zikhali, accused of murdering Bokgabo, has a pending case involving the rape of a nine-year-old. 

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Monday called on Wattville residents in Benoni to assist in finding the missing body parts of murdered four-year-old Bokgabo Poo.

"We still have parts that are missing. We need to unleash all the law enforcement agencies. I spoke to the police to bring the K9, police divers and all the technology that they have at their disposal, so we can assist the family to close this chapter that is so painful.

"The police have assured us they are working very hard, even though the suspect is not cooperating," Lesufi told community members who gathered outside the home of Bokgabo.

Lesufi said that, between Friday and Sunday night, police had gathered additional exhibits.

"We remain hopeful that the exhibits will assist us to at least find something that can close that chapter.

"We are dealing with somebody who has been an enemy of our people, who has done these things before, who is heartless, and who we believe the law must not even give a chance to give him bail again," said Lesufi.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC Faith Mazi
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and MEC Faith Mazibuko at the family home of Bokgabo Poo.
News24 Iavan Pijoos

"I want to assure you, this matter is receiving the highest, highest, highest form of attention and support from all legal units of government.

"I came here personally, not only as a premier, but as a parent, to come and give support to another parent on the pain that they are going through."

Lesufi and MEC Faith Mazibuko visited the family following the girl's brutal murder last week.

READ | Bokgabo Poo murder: Man arrested for abducting, killing girl has pending rape case, court hears

Bokgabo disappeared from Wattville on Monday last week.

The leg of a child was found in a shallow grave in a yard in Tamboville the following day.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said a mutilated body was discovered a few metres away from the house.

Ntokozo Zikhali seen in a grey hoodie in court ben
Ntokozo Zikhali, who was arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo, has a pending case of rape.
News24 PHOTO: Iavan Pijoos/News24
 

Ntokozo Zikhali was arrested for the crime in Boksburg North on Friday and appeared in the Benoni Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Zikhali was charged with kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice, and violating a corpse.

The court also heard that he had a pending case of rape against him.

According to Lesufi, Zikhali was on bail for allegedly raping a nine-year-old child.

Chaos erupted when Bokgabo's father, Irvin Ndlovu, tried to confront Zikhali in court on Monday.

"You killed my daughter; you killed my daughter!" Ndlovu shouted as officers held him back in court.

The matter was postponed to 24 October for profiling and a formal bail application.

Lesufi said what had happened to Bokgabo's family was "cruel and painful".

"Even animals don't behave like this. We want to tell the police to leave no stone unturned until we get everything that we need."


