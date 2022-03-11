25m ago

Some Cape Town areas in the dark after vandals damage Eskom substation

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • Parts of Cape Town are without power after vandals damaged the Lourensrivier substation.
  • Eskom said, due to the extent of the damage, it cannot predict when power will be restored.
  • There has been a surge in theft and vandalism of equipment and infrastructure in the Cape metropole.

Customers in Gordons Bay, Somerset West and Strand, in the City of Cape Town metro, are without electricity after vandals damaged Eskom's Lourensrivier substation.

Eskom announced on Friday that the extent of the damage resulted in a delay in the restoration of the electricity supply.

The power utility said there was no estimated time for when the power would be restored.

Eskom said there had been a surge in theft and vandalism of equipment and infrastructure in the Cape metropole over the past few months. 

Cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure in Eskom-supplied areas have resulted in prolonged power outages in affected communities, which has frustrated customers, Eskom said.

"Eskom appeals to members of the public to report electricity theft, such as illegal connections, tampering, cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure," said Eskom in a statement. 

Members of the public are urged to report incidents by contacting the Eskom Toll-Free Crime Hotline 0800 11 27 22 or the local SAPS. 

Callers may remain anonymous. 

The power supplier has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the power outage.

