Some Durban main roads closed as Cosatu KZN members march against corruption, GBV

Kaveel Singh
Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal prepares to march in Durban as part of nationwide strikes.
Kaveel Singh, News24

Trade union Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal managed to back up traffic in some areas of Durban as it prepared to march as part of the union's national strike against corruption, gender-based violence and other issues.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker reported main road shutdowns. 

"The road has been blocked on the N3, just past Pinetown toward Pavilion, due to slow moving traffic."

He said there was also traffic issues in the vicinity of Sydenham. 

"The N2 onramp to N3 East Bound [has around] 50 slow moving vehicles being escorted by metropolitan police." 

The largest gathering of Cosatu members was at Curries Fountain in Durban, where KZN leader Edwin Mkhize led a large group of supporters. 

They are expected to march through the city to conclude their demonstration at the Durban Central Police Station, where Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to receive their memorandum of demands. 

Mkhize said they were protesting over the struggling economy, no implementation of wage increases, rampant corruption and gender-based violence.

