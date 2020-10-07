Some Durban main roads closed as Cosatu KZN members march against corruption, GBV

Trade union Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal managed to back up traffic in some areas of Durban as it prepared to march as part of the union's national strike against corruption, gender-based violence and other issues.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker reported main road shutdowns.

"The road has been blocked on the N3, just past Pinetown toward Pavilion, due to slow moving traffic."

He said there was also traffic issues in the vicinity of Sydenham.

"The N2 onramp to N3 East Bound [has around] 50 slow moving vehicles being escorted by metropolitan police."

The largest gathering of Cosatu members was at Curries Fountain in Durban, where KZN leader Edwin Mkhize led a large group of supporters.

They are expected to march through the city to conclude their demonstration at the Durban Central Police Station, where Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to receive their memorandum of demands.

Mkhize said they were protesting over the struggling economy, no implementation of wage increases, rampant corruption and gender-based violence.

WATCH: @_cosatu members in Durban moving in full force. We have walked away from Curries Fountain and now heading to the CBD area. @News24 #COSATU #COSATUStrike (@kaveels) pic.twitter.com/R9TZ41GJQK — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) October 7, 2020

Naicker said the road has been blocked on the N3, just past Pinetown towards Pavillion due to slow moving traffic. @News24 @TeamNews24 #COSATU #COSATUStrike pic.twitter.com/me1bkWJrS1 — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) October 7, 2020

