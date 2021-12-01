1h ago

add bookmark

Some Western Cape tourism businesses report cancellations of 50% or more for December after travel ban

accreditation
Compiled by Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Seventy-seven percent of tourism businesses have had cancellations for their December bookings. (Getty Images)
Seventy-seven percent of tourism businesses have had cancellations for their December bookings. (Getty Images)
  • The Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism is monitoring the impact of the travel ban imposed on SA after the discovery of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
  • According to a survey, 77% of 635 respondents have had cancellations from clients who made bookings for December 2021.
  • Forty-one percent said 50% or more of their December 2021 bookings were cancelled.

Seventy-seven percent of tourism businesses in the Western Cape have had December booking cancellations, and of those, 41% reported that more than half of their clients have rescinded.

This is according to data collected by the Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism, which is monitoring the impact of the travel ban imposed on South Africa, following the discovery of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes Covid-19.

Data collected in an ongoing survey on the impact on the industry by Tuesday, also showed that of the 635 responses received, predominantly from the Garden Route, Cape Town and Cape Winelands -  59% of respondents have had cancellations from clients who made January bookings. Of these, 29% said that 50% or more of their bookings for the month were called off.

And according to the results, 90% of respondents anticipated that their revenue between December and February 2022 would be lower, owing to international bans, while 62% said they would lose half of their revenue over the same period.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | South Africa is in an abusive relationship with UK tourism

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said he has been in regular contact with consul generals, who have also been present at the airport, while dealing with those who want to return to their homes abroad. In a statement, he also said he has convened a meeting with the tourism and hospitality sector about the province's response, including a briefing on the latest flight schedules and developments regarding the novel coronavirus.

Premier Alan Winde said his administration was "engaging with the international community" to remove the travel bans, which have a severe impact on the Western Cape economy.

He said:

We are lobbying to have the travel bans removed. The World Health Organisation has been clear that this is not the correct response by the international community. The Quarterly Labour Force Survey data released [on Tuesday] demonstrates clearly just how badly we need the tourism and hospitality sector to create jobs over this peak season.

"I engaged with consul generals from our partner countries in Africa last night, during which we agreed that the measures against traveling to our region be lifted and that research be conducted to guide our response to the pandemic.

READ | SA travel ban update: Japan and Malaysia harden borders, Uzbekistan joins in

"Today, I will further be engaging with the SA Chamber of Commerce UK, where I will again state the devastating impact of these bans and the need to reopen our borders to one another."

The provincial government said it was prepared to respond to a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, and was monitoring data to ensure that it has the necessary resources to respond to pressure on the health platform.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape towneconomytravelcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 6247 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 2474 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.02
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.87
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.27
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.7%
Gold
1,787.14
+0.7%
Silver
22.75
-0.4%
Palladium
1,748.73
+0.4%
Platinum
948.38
+0.8%
Brent-ruolie
69.23
-5.5%
Top 40
64,650
+0.9%
All Share
71,090
+0.9%
Resource 10
67,829
+0.9%
Industrial 25
93,761
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,885
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo