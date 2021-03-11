'Somebody just went crazy': Police Minister Bheki Cele says there is no defence for Wits shooting

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba during protests over the non-registration of students at Wits University in Braamfontein on Wednesday, has "no grain of explanation".

"It is something that has no inch, no grain of explanation or defence on it. Somebody, for me, just went crazy," he told the media outside the home of the 35-year-old Ntumba.

Ntumba was shot dead, allegedly by police, on Wednesday while they were dispersing protesters in Braamfontein.

He had just left a clinic in the vicinity after a consultation with Dr Tebogo Sedibe when he was shot, apparently three times.

Sedibe told News24 on Wednesday that he had just treated Ntumba when he heard shots ring out.

When he went outside the clinic, he saw Ntumba on the ground, with various wounds and he was gasping for air which was a "sign of end of life".

The protests revolved around the non-registration of students with historical debt and comes as Covid-19 continues to negatively impact the finances of many South Africans.

