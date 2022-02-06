'Someone was spotted running away' - arson suspected after fire at St George's Cathedral

A fire broke out at St George's Cathedral.

Cathedral dean, Reverend Michael Weeder, claimed the fire was an act of arson.

The fire only affected the building's basement and The Crypt.

A fire broke out in the basement of St George's Cathedral in Cape Town in the early hours of Sunday

In a social media post, the dean of the cathedral, Reverend Michael Weeder, said that a fire had been reported at the Wale Street property before 02:00.

Weeder alleged that the fire was an act of arson.

"The fire was an act of arson. It appears that a lit piece of cotton/gauze was thrown through the small, barred window near the steps leading up to the cathedral's Wale Street entrance. Someone was spotted running away from the cathedral," Weeder said.

"The burglar bar had to be broken so that the firefighters could gain access. The cloister area door also had to be broken open as at one stage, the firefighters thought the fire was actually inside the cathedral. A police docket has been opened and an investigation [is] in progress."

Weeder said initial assessments showed little damage to the building, although the basement was not assessed.

The Crypt was also affected and was described as "dense with smoke".

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters doused the fire in the early hours of Sunday.

He was not able to confirm the cause of the fire at the time of publication.

At the time of publication, police had not yet commented.

Their comment will be added once received.

