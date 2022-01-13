Something blue: Durban woman takes to social media in bid to find stolen wedding dress

A Durban woman has taken to social media to find her stolen wedding dress.

The dress was stolen from her home over the festive season.

The one-of-a-kind dress was being kept as an heirloom for the woman's daughter.

A Durban woman has launched a social media search for her stolen wedding dress, in a desperate bid to keep the one-of-a-kind gown in the family.

Michelle Lukan returned home from her December holiday to find her home had been burgled, and that one of the items stolen was her wedding dress.

"They took quite a bit of stuff, but the most valuable item is my wedding dress. It was made by my best friend. I was keeping it for my daughter, who is six-months-old, and I really wanted to keep it in the family," said Lukan.

Lukan estimated the burglary took place at their Essenwood home on Christmas Eve, which was when their neighbour reported hearing a suspicious noise. The burglary was only discovered days later, on 30 December, she said.

READ | Bride forces fiancé to uninvite his problematic sister to their wedding and hires guards to keep her away

The white dress is full-length and embellished with lace and beading on the bodice. It has a tulle half skirt with the same lace and beading detail from the bodice around the waist.

Lukan was married in 2019.

Lukan took to social media in an attempt to recover the dress.

"Over the festive season, we were broken into, and my wedding dress was stolen. It's obviously something really special, so I am turning to social media on the off chance that someone somewhere might have seen it," Lukan posted.



Lukan said social media had been her last hope after police turned up no leads.

"It's a one-of-a-kind dress, and I thought I would just try my luck on social media," she added.