Somizi: 'I will not apologise for insulting journalists - it's tit-for-tat'

Ntwaagae Seleka
Somizi Mhlongo.
Oupa Bopape, Gallo Images
  • Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he owes no one an apology.
  • He told News24 he stands by his stinging utterances directed at two journalists from the Sunday World and City Press.
  • The Idols judge says there are some journalists who are hellbent on destroying his career.

Popular TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has thumbed his nose at the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) by flatly refusing to apologise for his attack on two journalists.

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday, Mhlongo-Motaung said he owed no one an apology and he stood by his utterances.

Sanef wanted Mhlongo-Motaung to issue an unreserved apology to Sunday World acting editor Kabelo Khumalo and City Press journalist Julia Madibogo.

Madibogo had approached the Idols SA judge for comment on allegations that he was divorcing his husband, Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo.

The pair faced widespread speculation that their marriage was on the rocks.

Madibogo approached Mhlongo-Motaung for comment, allowing him to have his say before a story was published. Instead, the celebrity choreographer launched an attack on the journalist, threatening to sue her and the newspaper. He did not answer the question.

Separately, Khumalo approached Mhlongo-Motaung for comment about allegations that the production on his cooking show, Dinner at Somizi's, had been put on hold amid a legal challenge by Hastings Moeng, who claimed Mhlongo-Motaung and TV producer Legend Manqele stole his idea after he shared it with them.

Again, instead of using the opportunity to have his say, Mhlongo-Motaung opted to insult Khumalo and his parents.

The Idols judge further took a screengrab of his text conversations with both journalists and posted them to his Instagram account, with at least one of the numbers visible.

A number of Mhlongo-Motaung's followers on the social media platform subsequently called the journalists to intimidate and harass them.

On Tuesday, Sanef called on the celebrity to apologise unreservedly to Khumalo and Madibogo, and to call on his followers to stop harassing and intimidating them.

"Further, we call on the journalists to lay charges of intimidation and for MultiChoice to officially distance themselves from Mhlongo's comments," Sanef said.

 

When contacted for comment, Mhlongo-Motaung told News24: "I am not going to issue an apology. For me it is tit-for-tat. Let them bring it on. I have been bullied for a long time.

"My life is in [the] public eye and journalists have to write what they like about me as long it is factual. What I have noticed all my entire life is that some journalists are exercising their powers in the wrong way.

"I only learnt through the media that my husband has cheated on me with a married person - which is not true. There is no such a thing. They are writing things that are not factual. They don't verify their facts whenever they write about me," said Mhlongo-Motaung.

The Metro FM co-host complained that he and his husband were always on the receiving end of attack from fans.

READ | Lockdown: Somizi's case postponed as NPA considers representations from the TV star's lawyers

"We now have a platform on social media where we can raise our view because I am tired of little and hidden apologies from newspapers. I am livid and am not going to apologise."

He said he was not worried about the possibility of being reported to either Multichoice or the SABC.

"If they think they will report me (they can go ahead). I am a freelancer and not employed permanently by M-Net and SABC. There are journalists who are hellbent on destroying my career. Mohale is also not spared, he is being bullied too," Mhlongo-Motaung said.

He told News24 that no one would dictate to him how to conduct himself, saying he will survive without his flashy jobs.

"Nobody will tell me what to do and how to react. No amount of money will make me sell my soul and that of my family just because I need a job.

"I can't succumb to bullying. I have seen how the media destroyed people and some ended up taking drugs to calm down. The fortunate part is that I am sober, and I will stand [up] for myself," he concluded.

