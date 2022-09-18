55m ago

Son of Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie shot dead in Manenberg, retaliation fears

Lisalee Solomons
Former Hard Livings Gang Leader Rashied Staggie.( Photo by Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht)
Nardus Engelbrecht
  • The son of a former gang boss was shot dead in Cape Town over the weekend.
  • Abdullah Boonzaaier, the son of former Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie, was killed in Manenberg while gambling in the street.
  • Police are patrolling the area amid fears of a retaliation attack.

Suffering a similar fate to that of his Hard Livings kingpin father, gang member Abdullah Boonzaaier was gunned down in Manenberg, Cape Town on Saturday night.

Boonzaaier, the 32-year-old son of former Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie, was killed in Manenberg three years after his father was shot dead in Salt River.

He and a group of men were gambling in the roadway when multiple gunshots were fired at him, according to Manenberg police spokesperson Captain Ian Bennett.

"[He] lay lifeless, face down with multiple gunshot wounds to his face. He collapsed and succumbed to his fatal injuries on the scene. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested," Bennett added.

Benett said police were patrolling the area and additional members were deployed to saturate hotspot areas.

"We are urging members of the area to not fuel the tension among the gangs and if they have something to report, to go straight to the police station or call 10111" Bennett added.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said a 34-year-old man was shot dead in Beatrix Court and added that the shooting was believed to be gang-related. 

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by police and the suspect is yet to be apprehended," Traut added.

It's believed that Boonzaaier left the Hard Livings gang and joined the Fancy Boys.

Videos and bloodied pictures of Boonzaaier were shared on social media and many people anticipated that a retaliation attack would occur.

Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Vernon Visagie said: "Community members are now fearful and [for] obvious reasons. This latest murder could start another gang fight in the area and this we are not looking forward to.

"We are appealing to members of the community to please stay safe and refrain from circulating any fake news about this death. The CPF is appealing to anyone that has information to please come forward and report it to the police."

Residents in the area who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity said he was shot in his face.

"It was scary. It sounded like he was choking while he lay on the ground as blood streamed out of his body. There was so much blood that one lady even tried to put her hand on the wound to stop the blood. But [he] died. Anyway, it was very sad," one resident said.

Another resident added: "Now we can expect anything. They were gunning for [him] for a long time and now that they eventually got him, I hate to think what's going to happen now on [the] flats."

