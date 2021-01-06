1h ago

add bookmark

Son of Mpumalanga chief shot dead at home while sharing a meal with friends

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The son of a chief has been killed.
The son of a chief has been killed.
iStock
  • The son of a Mpumalanga chief was gunned down in a hail of bullets.
  • Zwelithini Dlamini was shot and killed on Monday at his home in Matsulu.
  • He was with his two friends when they came under attack.

The son of a Mpumalanga chief was gunned down in a hail of bullets at his home.

Zwelithini Dlamini, 47, was shot and killed on Monday at his Matsulu home, outside Nelspruit.

Dlamini is the son of Chief Tikhontele Dlamini of Kalomshiya Tribal Authority.

According to Sowetanlive, Dlamini was shot 13 times.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said Dlamini was at home eating with two other men, when they were attacked by a gunman.

"... suddenly an armed male suspect appeared and without saying a word, fired at Dlamini. The two, who are believed to be friends of the victim, took cover nearby and the gunman fled the scene," said Hlathi.

ALSO READ | Deadly royal disputes for thrones destabilise tribal communities

Police and paramedics were alerted and upon arrival, Dlamini was declared dead at the scene.

"Police have opened a case of murder and immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Police are appealing to anyone with information that can assist in apprehending the suspect to come forward," he added.

*Members of the public can call Detective Captain Elvis Timothy Shabangu on 0824490339 or call the Crime Stop number. Alternatively, the public can send information via the MySaps app which can be downloaded to any smartphone. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangacrime
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 15389 votes
No, I will not
39% - 12997 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4830 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.99
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(-0.27)
ZAR/EUR
18.47
(-0.43)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.84)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.12)
Gold
1906.75
(-2.23)
Silver
26.99
(-2.04)
Platinum
1099.50
(-0.18)
Brent Crude
53.52
(+4.91)
Palladium
2436.01
(-0.32)
All Share
61857.42
(+1.54)
Top 40
56877.60
(+1.61)
Financial 15
11676.35
(+0.39)
Industrial 25
79959.54
(+0.22)
Resource 10
63718.39
(+3.96)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo