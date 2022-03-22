1h ago

'Son of Salt River', anti-apartheid Muslim cleric Sheikh Gabier has died

accreditation
Jenni Evans
The late Sheikh Abdul Gamiet Gabier with Judge Siraj Desai.
  • Anti-apartheid Muslim cleric Sheik Abdul Gamiet Gabier has died.
  • He was the life president of the Muslim Judicial Council.
  • He was described as a fearless and humble "son of Salt River" in Cape Town.

Muslim cleric and anti-apartheid activist Sheikh Abdul Gamiet Gabier died at the age of 86, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) announced on Monday.

MJC secretary-general Zaid Dantie said their honorary life president had been ill for some time.

Ahead of his janazah (funeral) on Wednesday at 16:00, Dantie said that Gabier was regarded as a father figure to the community of Kensington, where he was an imam after studying in Egypt.

"He was very involved in the struggle and was a stalwart of the ANC," said Dantie.

"He made a massive sacrifice when security police were clamping down on him.

"He was an icon in our community, and we express our condolences to his family," said Dantie.

Gabier is pictured in photographs taken at the launch of the United Democratic Front in the Rocklands Hall in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, in 1983. 

The organisation became a beacon of hope in South Africa in the last push to dismantle apartheid. 

It had strong representation from the religious sector, which worked together to condemn racial oppression.

Dantie said:

He wasn't afraid. He was very firm on his position of justice.

"You know I promise myself I wasn't going to cry but what we have gone through it's impossible not to be emotional and not to cry," he said in his testimony at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

He told of how, on 28 August 1985, he was among a large group of people, including religious leaders, who were baton charged and detained over a march calling for the release of Nelson Mandela, who was still in prison at the time. The religious fraternity had been called together by Reverend Allan Boesak and had pronounced their opposition to apartheid.

He told the TRC he had been shocked by the treatment meted out to the marchers.

"Our place is not in jail, our place is in the churches, our place is there to teach people and to give guidance to people, and our place is not in jail.

"I felt it was a great insult to all of us that we should have gone through this particular experience, but the experience on the other side made us understand and appreciate any sacrifices, the great sacrifices made by men like Mr Mandela, [Walter] Sisulu, [Govan] Mbeki, Mr [Ahmed] Kathrada, and others, the unknown warrior, the unknown soldier, the unknown one who has also sacrificed his life, hidden far away in one of the darkness of those dungeons and cells who will never be known, but who have contributed tremendously so that we could have this change in our country," he said.

Retired Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai, who was his lawyer along with the late justice minister Dullah Omar's law firm, described him as "a son of Salt River. A very humble man".

"He was an extraordinarily courageous individual, and it was a privilege to be around him during those times," said Desai.

He added:

We all admired him greatly.

Desai said "Sheikh Gamiet", as everybody called him, was possibly going to be arrested on charges of subversion for comments he made at a funeral when it was decided to get him out of the country to Canada during the heightened tension of the day.

Another cleric Imam Abdullah Haron was not able to leave the country and was detained without trial. The apartheid regime claimed that he had "slipped" going down steps in 1969 and died.

Desai sent News24 a photograph of the two together.

In a letter penned by the sheikh at the time of the formation of the Call of Islam - an Islamic umbrella body that formed a position against apartheid - he wrote: "It is only by identifying through being united with the mustadafin fil ard, i.e. the oppressed on the earth, that we will be able to bring about the downfall of the white racist regime. In their destruction lies the hope of our people and the future of Islam."

His janazah will be held in Schaapkraal and mourners will proceed to Mowbray for him to be buried.

