SONA 2021: Designated spots for protesting set up near Parliament

There will be designated spaces in Cape Town for protestors ahead of SONA.

Some roads will also be closed, while there are parking restrictions on others.

Police and law enforcement officials "will enforce the law".

"Speakers' corners" will be designated for demonstrators around the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, but Parliament will be cordoned off.

While there will not be the usual red carpet and military parade through the Cape Town city centre, there will be road closures. At a press briefing on Parliament's readiness for the yearly event on Wednesday, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise was asked about this. She said Parliament was only responsible for the security on the precinct – which would not have extraordinary security measures.

"We will not have soldiers or police in the precinct," she said.

She said the executive would be able clarify the road closure details, but that she knew some organisations wanted to march.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) provided further clarification in a statement. NatJoints coordinates all security and law enforcement for SONA. The body said it was satisfied with the progress being made on security planning.

NatJoints is made up of the South African National Defence Force, Cape Town Metro Police and Law Enforcement, Intelligence Coordinating Committee, Department of Health, Eskom, City of Cape Town and the South African Police Service.

"The community of Cape Town is advised that there will be limited access in areas surrounding Parliament as there will be road closures and parking restrictions," reads the statement.

"Temporary fencing will be set up. Perpetrators will face criminal charges should they be caught tampering with the fencing or breaching it in any way."



Only people with valid accreditation will be allowed into restricted areas in and around Parliament on the day of the event.

There is a no-fly zone over the parliamentary precinct and the areas surrounding it and this restriction will also apply on Thursday.

No civilian aircraft or drone is permitted in the restricted airspace.

Demonstrations

"All demonstrations are being catered for in designated areas only," reads the statement.

Speakers' corners have been set up in a section of the Grand Parade closest to the Castle of Good Hope and the Hanover Street Parking Area, the traditional starting point for protests.

"We call on those that would like to air their grievances and to stage protests to do so within the confines of the law. Demonstrators must adhere to the Lockdown Level 3 regulations as the country is still under the State of Disaster," reads the statement.

The police and law enforcement agencies will continue to "apply fundamental policing principles, guided by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa".

"All law enforcements officers on duty will enforce the law at all times and at all places of deployment. Each and every member deployed has a responsibility and an obligation to execute their respective mandates professionally, impartially and with integrity."

The following roads in the Cape Town city centre will be closed between 06:00 and 23:00: Roeland Street, From Plein 69m towards Buitenkant (Opposite end of Nieuw Meester Parking Area; Lane closest to Table Mountain open until Hope Street) St Johns, Vrede until Roeland Street. Bouquette Street Plein, Roeland until Barrack street Commercial Street, Plein until 10m past end of Nieuw Meester Parking Area. Government Lane, Wale until Gallery Lane.