SONA 2021: No EFF MP will be in the National Assembly chamber

No EFF MP will be in the house for Thursday evening's SONA.

They will follow proceedings on the virtual platform.

There will be a candle lighting ceremony before President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the speech.

EFF antics at the start of a State of the Nation Address (SONA) have become a regular occurrence - but, this year, the party will have no MP present in the National Assembly chamber when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses both Houses of Parliament on Thursday evening.

The EFF MPs will, however, all participate in the events through the virtual platform, said National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

"There is nothing untoward with the EFF participating on the virtual platform," said Modise, as she and the other presiding officers addressed the media ahead of what will be an unprecedented SONA.

On Tuesday, the presiding officers received a final briefing about Parliament's preparations.

"We are confident that all will proceed smoothly tomorrow for the hosting of the first ever hybrid State of the Nation Address," reads the presiding officers' statement.

Anxiety

"The 2021 SONA, scheduled for 19:00, comes at time of great anxiety and hardship, as South Africa and the world fight the deadly Covid-19. The address is an opportunity for the president to speak to the nation about a variety of domestic and global issues. It's also an opportunity to update the nation on progress with government's existing commitments and key plans for the year ahead."

Measures are in place to ensure public access while observing Covid-19 protocols.

The sitting will be hybrid, with a limited numbers of MPs, distinguished guests and media in the National Assembly chamber, and others linking up through virtual platforms.

In terms of numbers, the MPs in the chamber are as follows: ANC (14), DA (5) and one each from the IFP, FF Plus, ACDP, GOOD, Cope, NFP, ATM, AIC and Al Jamah-ah.

Ramaphosa will deliver his address in the house.

Also present will be his deputy, David Mabuza, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Justice Dumisani Zondi, and the Dean of the resident Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Bene L M'Poko.

Various categories of guests, including members of the public, who cannot be accommodated in the chamber or precinct will link up through a webinar, which has a capacity for 1 000 guests. The platform will be non-interactive, with no chat capabilities.

Former president Thabo Mbeki, former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete and former National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Mninwa Mahlangu have all registered for the webinar.

To ensure the event is covered strictly in line with the Covid-19 regulations, only 20 media representatives have been accredited to be physically present at Parliament. Only seven of these journalists will be in the media gallery in the chamber.

The rest of the media will follow the event on the virtual platform, Parliament TV channel, YouTube livestreaming, major television channels and community radio stations.

Solemn

Preceding Ramaphosa's SONA will be a candle lighting ceremony, led by the president and presiding officers, to honour and remember South Africans who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We want to express our loss in the simplest way that we can as Parliament," said Modise. "We will be very solemn."

A poem by Siphokazi Jonas from the Eastern Cape will be part of this ceremony in recorded form.

There will not be the usual red carpet and military parade through the Cape Town City Centre.

However, there will be road closures.

Modise said Parliament is only responsible for the security on the precinct, which will not have extraordinary security measures.

"We will not have soldiers or police in the precinct," she said.

She said the executive would be able clarify the road closures, albeit it that she knows some organisations want to march.

Asked about the cost of the event, the chairperson of the NCOP, Amos Masondo, said: "Compared to what Parliament has spent in the past, there will be significant savings."

The major expense is the webinar, amounting to R100 000.

The savings will be utilised to modernise Parliament.