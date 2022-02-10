SONA 2022: Leadership shake-up on the cards for several security agencies - Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa says leadership changes to several security agencies can be expected.

This comes in the wake of the July unrest last year.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during his sixth SONA.

Seven months after last year's July unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, security agencies are in for a shake-up - with "leadership changes" expected to be announced "soon".

This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his sixth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

According to Ramaphosa, an expert panel, appointed to probe the reasons behind the unrest that killed more than 300 people, found the violence exposed poverty and inequality.

"The report concludes that government's initial handling of the July 2021 events was inept, police operational planning was poor, there was poor coordination between the state security and intelligence services, and police are not always embedded in the communities they serve.

"The expert panel found that Cabinet must take overall responsibility for the events of July 2021. This is a responsibility that we acknowledge and accept," Ramaphosa said.

Led by Professor Sandy Africa, the panel found that the ANC's internal contradictions negatively impacted governance matters.

The panel found that the lines between the executive authorities and the security services seemed blurred.

There was also a concern that government ministers differed on what unfolded, which resulted in a poorly coordinated response at various levels.

Ramaphosa said the government would develop a response plan to address the weaknesses identified by the panel.

"We will begin immediately by filling critical vacancies and addressing positions affected by suspensions in the State Security Agency and Crime Intelligence. We will soon be announcing leadership changes in a number of security agencies to strengthen our security structures.

"The staffing of the public order policing unit of the South African Police Service will be brought to an appropriate level, with appropriate training courses in place," Ramaphosa said.

Growth

He said damage to economic infrastructure, like railways, constrains economic growth.

"At the same time, we need to confront the criminal gangs that invade construction sites and other business places to extort money from companies. This requires a focused and coordinated response. Government has, therefore, established specialised multi-disciplinary units to address economic sabotage, extortion at construction sites, and vandalism of infrastructure," he said.

Ramaphosa said resources would be made available to recruit and train 12 000 new police officers.



He also advocated for the re-establishment of community policing forums.

"It is clear from the observations of the expert panel that we need to take a more inclusive approach to assess the threats to our country's security, and determining the necessary responses. I am calling on all South Africans, through their various formations, to participate in developing our national security strategy," he said.

He said the National Security Council had tasked the security services with implementing the panel's recommendations.