1h ago

add bookmark

SONA 2022: 'There was indeed state capture': Private sector will help with prosecutions - Ramaphosa

Jason Felix
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address.
President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address.
GCIS
  • The private sector will help the government to investigate cases emanating from the State Capture Inquiry.
  • This was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his sixth State of the Nation Address.
  • Ramaphosa has vowed to deal decisively with corruption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the private sector will help investigate cases emanating from the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

During his sixth State of the Nation Address on Thursday, Ramaphosa said special court rolls were on the cards to deal with rampant corruption speedily.

He told MPs he would respond to the committee's report by the end of June. 

Ramaphosa vowed the government would act on the recommendation to protect whistleblowers, saying officials were doing a comparative study to see what other countries were doing in this regard.

AS IT HAPPENED | Cyril Ramaphosa delivers SONA 2022

He added law enforcement agencies would act immediately to safeguard whistleblowers.

"State capture has weakened the ability of the state to deliver services. Companies involved in state capture, as named in the report, should face the law," Ramaphosa said.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Hawks have teamed up to investigate cases emanating from the recommendations of acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's report. 

Zondo has recommended that the NPA and other law enforcement agencies should carry out further investigations with a view to prosecuting nearly 20 individuals for alleged corrupt activities.

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa talks energy generation, state capture and cannabis at SONA 2022

"We have gratefully acknowledged the offer of support from the private sector to assist in providing those skills which we lack in government to enable investigation and prosecution of crime.

"To ensure that the prosecuting authority remains true to its constitutional obligation and to ensure transparency, we are developing a framework for private sector co-operation that will be managed through National Treasury," Ramaphosa said.

He noted while he would respond to the report by the end of June, it was now definitive that state capture took place. 

cyril ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State of the Nation Address.

"While the definitive conclusion has yet to be delivered at the end of this month, the first two parts of the report make it plain that there was indeed state capture.

"This means that public institutions and state-owned enterprises were infiltrated by a criminal network intent on looting public money for private gain," Ramaphosa said. 

In the second volume of the state capture report, Zondo found massive corruption at state-owned enterprises Transnet and Denel between 2010 and 2018, and referred the matter to the police for further investigation, professional discipline, and prosecution.

READ | State capture fightback campaign is about avoiding 'orange uniform', Gordhan tells Max Coleman memorial

In the report, released earlier this month, Zondo found there was a systematic scheme of securing illicit and corrupt control over Transnet and Denel for the benefit of the Gupta family and their associates.

According to the report, the rail and freight operator introduced a new business model, called the market demand strategy, which was spearheaded by former Transnet executives Anoj Singh and Brian Molefe.

Singh was the chief financial officer of Transnet at the time, while Molefe was its CEO.

The report recommended that law enforcement authorities should investigate whether Molefe, Singh and former Transnet Freight Rail CEO Siyabonga Gama could be prosecuted for fraud over the purchase of 1 064 locomotives in March 2014.

Transnet contracts worth R41.2 billion were illegally awarded between 2011 and 2016, amounting to 72.21% of the total payments for contracts affected by state capture.

The first report was released late last year and mainly dealt with malfeasance at South African Airways.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosapoliticssona 2022corruption
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
41% - 2680 votes
Yes, but only for sport
17% - 1136 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
42% - 2723 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.15
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.54
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.34
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,829.16
-0.2%
Silver
23.23
-0.3%
Palladium
2,254.50
-1.2%
Platinum
1,029.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
91.55
+0.8%
Top 40
69,944
-0.2%
All Share
76,585
-0.1%
Resource 10
78,219
+0.7%
Industrial 25
93,846
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,881
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo