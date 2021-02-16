20m ago

add bookmark

SONA debate: Opposition parties lament govt's 'instability' and 'party infighting'

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his SONA address.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering his SONA address.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa is a real nowhere man, making all his nowhere plans for nobody, said DA leader John Steenhuisen, with a little help from The Beatles.
  • Ramaphosa is "incompetent, incapacitated and the most unreliable human being", according to EFF leader Julius Malema.
  • Opposition MPs are also concerned about corruption.

Opposition leaders criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for his perceived inability to tackle the country's big problems as a joint sitting of Parliament debated his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday.

According to DA leader John Steenhuisen, it is because Ramaphosa is hamstrung by his own party - but, according to EFF leader Julius Malema, it is because the president is in the pocket of the "white capitalist establishment".

Steenhuisen referred to Ramaphosa's reading of Maya Angelou's poem, "Still I Rise", on Thursday evening, saying:  "People cannot rise when the boot of the government is firmly on their neck."

John Steenhuisen
DA interim leader John Steenhuisen shortly before addressing the Parliamentary Press Gallery Association on Thursday. (Jan Gerber/News24)
News24

He suggested that a quote from The Beatles' song, "Nowhere Man", would be more apt for the Ramaphosa presidency: "He's a real nowhere man/Sitting in his nowhere land/Making all his nowhere plans for nobody."

Steenhuisen also referred to this song in his speech in 2016's SONA debate.

He was of the opinion that Thursday's SONA had "plans so far removed from reality and from ever being executed by this permanently paralysed government that they might as well not be made at all".

"But here's the thing, Mr President. I know you're in a terrible bind. I know the volatile situation in your party has left you with very little room to move," said Steenhuisen.

"The truth is, we simply don't have time to wait for the ANC to stop fighting and for someone to grab the wheel, if that's even a possibility. Our problems are so pressing and so big that we have to act right now."

OPINION | SONA 2021: A dream deferred, yet again

He said, over the next five months, the DA will introduce five private members' bills dealing with issues Steenhuisen regards as critical for economic recovery, spanning energy, public enterprises, finance, mining, labour and small business.

RANDBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 13: EFF President
EFF President Julius Malema at the Randburg Magistrate's Court earlier this year. (Sharon Seretlo)
Gallo Images Sharon Seretlo

Taking up most of his party's allotted time, Malema's speech was more Rage Against the Machine (rock band) than The Beatles.

He described Ramaphosa as "incompetent, incapacitated and the most unreliable human being".

"When you prematurely ascended to power in 2018, many people, including the leadership and membership of the EFF, hoped that you will bring some degree of stability. It has now been three years since you took office, and we can all say that you have not achieved anything that is worth mentioning," Malema said.

"We want to state categorically that any leader of our country, who owes loyalty to colonial settlers and white state capturers, is defining himself as an enemy of the people. We will isolate and ultimately defeat all puppets of the white capitalist establishment."

Other opposition leaders focused on corruption.

Buthelezi
Inkatha Freedom Party leader Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi. (Getty Images)

"The problem, Your Excellency, is the same problem I pointed to in last year's debate. The problem is corruption. I know it. You know it. South Africa knows it," said IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

He also looked to the future.

"My deepest wish is that future generations will look back on this time as the darkest night that preceded the dawn; or as the president put it, the fire before new life blooms. May there be a new life for South Africa. It can still happen. We can bring it to pass. But it is going to take a shared effort with every one of us being afforded a role to play. South Africans deserve nothing less than the right to participate in the making of our future."

Bantu Holomisa. (Tebogo Letsie)
Netwerk24 Foto: Tebogo Letsie

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa also decried corruption and poor service delivery.

"Mr President, South Africa is filthy. We and our children encounter rats, sewerage, rotten food, dirty nappies and used needles," he said.

"Much of the blame is to be laid at shoddy service delivery at the municipal level and lax enforcement of bylaws. There is no excuse for this."

Pieter Groenewald. (Lulama Zenzile)

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald warned that the "draconic and irrational" Covid-19 regulations are fostering civil disobedience. He said millions of rand have been stolen under the cover of Black Economic Empowerment - and, if taxes are raised, a tax revolt is on hand.

ANC speakers lauded Ramaphosa's SONA and promised to make sure his plans are executed.

The DA was dismissed as doomsayers, while the adage, "empty vessels make the most noise", was aimed at the EFF.

The debate will continue on Wednesday, with Ramaphosa scheduled to respond on Thursday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentmangosuthu buthelezijulius malemacyril ramaphosabantu holomisajohn steenhuisenpieter groenewaldsona 2021
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 890 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 1091 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5541 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.65
(-1.62)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-1.55)
ZAR/EUR
17.76
(-1.37)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(-1.24)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-1.08)
Gold
1796.70
(-1.21)
Silver
27.32
(-0.97)
Platinum
1257.50
(-3.59)
Brent Crude
62.56
(+0.46)
Palladium
2380.00
(-0.08)
All Share
67227.06
(+0.15)
Top 40
61775.45
(+0.16)
Financial 15
12696.58
(-0.37)
Industrial 25
89325.28
(-0.39)
Resource 10
66212.96
(+1.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo