SONA: EFF ditches court bid to have all MPs attend the venue

The EFF is no longer challenging Parliament's decision to host SONA with a limited number of MPs physically present.

The EFF wanted all MPs to, physically, attend the SONA.

Parliament's spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said they were informed that the EFF abandoned its application.

The EFF has abandoned its court bid to have all MPs physically present for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.



The party launched an urgent application in the Western Cape High Court after Parliament announced the SONA would be a hybrid event, with a limited number of MPs attending physically, and others connecting virtually.

After a fire gutted the National Assembly building, this year's SONA will be held at the Cape Town City Hall.

READ | SONA: EFF threatens legal action if all MPs are not allowed to attend

In a statement on Monday, Parliament's spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said health concerns and budgetary constraints were also considered when the decision was made.

"Parliament notes the decision of the EFF to abandon its declaratory and interdictory relief application to have all Members of Parliament physically present during the SONA.

"As a matter of fact and law, the EFF was incorrect to assert, in its founding affidavit, that MPs have a legal right to be physically present at SONA because the rules of Parliament allow for both virtual and physical attendance of sittings.

Adriaan Basson | Dali Mpofu - a legal nincompoop and scoundrel

"Due to the format of SONA, it is not necessary that MPs attend in person as there are no deliberations, and MPs are not given the opportunity to put questions to the president," Mothapo said.



Since the start of Covid-19 induced lockdowns, Parliament has opted to hosting meetings virtually as well as a hybrid format, with a limited number of MPs in chambers.

"The relief which was sought by the EFF was also in direct contravention of the Covid-19 regulations. It must be noted that the country is still under a state of disaster; therefore, permitting all members to physically be present may affect their constitutional right to health and safety. This is a risk that Parliament, as a national legislature, is not prepared to take," Mothapo said.

READ | Attempt to block sanctions against EFF MPs in Gordhan fracas struck off court roll

Only 300 MPs will attend the event in person, while the rest will participate through the virtual platform.

Last year, not a single EFF MP attended SONA in person, but the party had wanted all its MPs to attend this year.

Earlier this month, the National Assembly Programming Committee was told that, apart from the 300 MPs, 70 guests would also attend SONA in person.