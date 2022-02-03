SONA: EFF threatens legal action if all MPs are not allowed to attend

The EFF has threatened court action if all MPs are not allowed to attend SONA in person.

The venue, Cape Town City Hall, can't accommodate all MPs.

Last year, EFF MPs did not attend SONA in person.

The EFF threatened to institute court action if all MPs were not allowed to attend next week's State of the Nation Address (SONA).



It was announced earlier that this year's SONA would take place at the Cape Town City Hall after a fire razed the National Assembly Chamber – the usual venue when both houses of Parliament meet.

Only 300 MPs will attend the event in person, while the rest will participate through the virtual platform.

Last year, not a single EFF MP attended SONA in person, but they want all their MPs to attend this year. They have voiced their displeasure about the arrangements.

The National Assembly Programming Committee on Thursday heard that, apart from the 300 MPs, 70 guests would also attend SONA in person.

EFF MP Natasha Ntlangwini said these 70 seats should rather go to MPs.

"This courtesy must fall!" said Ntlangwini.

She said MPs had a constitutional obligation to do their work.

READ | Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis hands over SA's 'new' Parliament for SONA address

"If we can't win this battle, we are taking you to court on constitutional grounds," she said. Ntlangwini's concerns didn't sway the other members of the committee.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said this was one of the matters that was discussed previously, and decisions were taken because of the circumstances.

"We must express our appreciation to the City, our neighbour," said Tsenoli.

"We will not be able to change those decisions. They were made following discussions with every political party."

Tsenoli also pointed out that the rules provided for virtual participation.

READ | Malema concedes there is nothing untoward about Mall of Africa restaurants' hiring policies

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said it was important that everybody understood and acknowledged the "shortcomings" after parliamentary buildings burnt down.



She said no one was opposed to all MPs returning to Parliament - but, at the moment, there wasn't enough space.

She said the number of MPs attending SONA were discussed earlier, and the planning for the event had started long ago; it simply wasn't possible to make changes now.

The EFF has previously raised a matter in the run-up to SONA - and then, on the evening of the event, raised points of order related to that matter to disrupt proceedings: FW de Klerk's attendance in 2020 the most recent example.

The EFF has also long advocated that Parliament should be moved away from Cape Town.