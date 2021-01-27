47m ago

add bookmark

SONA in the time of Corona: No red carpet, 21-gun salute or Imbongi

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This year's SONA will be a far more sedate affair.
This year's SONA will be a far more sedate affair.
Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams
  • This year's SONA will be a virtual, hybrid sitting, with only 50 people in the National Assembly chamber.
  • This means less pomp and ceremony.
  • The cost-saving will be used to modernise Parliament's technological capabilities.

No red carpet. No 21-gun salute. No military parade. No Imbongi. Social distancing, yes.

This year's State of the Nation Address (SONA) will be a low-key affair with only 50 representatives of the three arms of state in the National Assembly chamber and the rest participating through virtual technology.

Parliament's presiding officers announced on Wednesday that this year's SONA would take place on 11 February through a virtual, hybrid sitting due to the ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ | Beaches, booze and border posts: Here are 8 takeouts as Ramaphosa keeps SA on Level 3 lockdown

"In strict adherence to the National State of Disaster regulations, this year's SONA will take the form of a hybrid joint sitting, with at least no more than 50 Members of Parliament, representatives from the Judiciary and the Executive in the physical chamber and the rest of this category connecting virtually," reads the joint statement by Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise and Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo.

"Other categories that will virtually form part of this important event include Premiers, Speakers and other special delegates representing provinces in the National Council of Provinces, eminent persons, diplomatic corps, distinguished guests and members of the public.   

"Due to the limited number of persons permitted within the precincts of Parliament, and Parliament's sensitivity to the prevailing conditions, various ceremonial aspects that usually characterise the SONA have been suspended."

She continued: "In this regard, there will be no red carpet and procession of the three arms of the state, physical participation of junior and civil guard of honour, eminent persons, Imbongi, military parade that leads the presidential procession onto a saluting dais on the steps of the National Assembly, the guard of honour by the National Ceremonial Guard and the 21-gun salute.

"Where possible and appropriate, some of these traditional features shall take place virtually in keeping with the significance and character of the Address."

Responding 

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the SONA from the National Assembly Chamber at 19:00.

Both houses would also participate in the debate on SONA through a hybrid sitting, on 16 and 17 February, with Ramaphosa responding to the debate on 18 February.

While R2.2 million is budgeted for the event, Secretary of Parliament Baby Tyawa expects that expenditure for the event would not pass the R1 million mark.

READ | Jackson Mthembu dies of Covid-19-related complications

"We're not going to be serving anything other than the usual water. That's it," added Modise.

The money saved would be used to modernising Parliament's technological capabilities to enhance its constitutional functions of public participation, oversight and law-making.

In recent years, SONA has been characterised by disruptions by the EFF. Modise is satisfied that the rules governing virtual joint sittings are sufficient to deal with this, should it arise.

Virtual

She said there had been joint virtual sittings where the rules proved adequate.

"The rules have been applied equally, without fear or favour, and that is what we intend to do," she said.

Parliament had also been hard hit by the virus, with 56 staff members having been infected.

ANALYSIS | How will leaders breaking lockdown rules influence the ballots?

"We are, however, greatly encouraged by the recovery rate of both Members of Parliament and staff. Sadly, we have lost 12 Members of Parliament and five officials since the outbreak of the virus. We once again extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and of those of thousands that have passed on since the outbreak of the pandemic," reads the statement.

"We also pay homage to all the health and essential services workers who have been on the front line daily, putting their lives at risk by taking action and tackling the pandemic head-on. We continue to urge South Africans to adhere to all safety protocols to help reduce the spread of the virus.

"As Parliament, we will continue exercising our vigilance in conducting oversight over the Executive as they implement their plans to reduce the rate of infections."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thandi modisepoliticslockdowncoroanavirus
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 2448 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1162 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 2307 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.25
(-1.41)
ZAR/GBP
20.87
(-0.97)
ZAR/EUR
18.45
(-0.88)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.00)
Gold
1841.53
(-0.49)
Silver
25.05
(-1.40)
Platinum
1068.00
(-2.68)
Brent Crude
55.81
(-0.07)
Palladium
2312.50
(+0.09)
All Share
62800.03
(-1.76)
Top 40
57646.40
(-1.83)
Financial 15
11812.36
(+0.62)
Industrial 25
85831.62
(-1.24)
Resource 10
59616.05
(-3.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo