SONA: Opposition parties accuse president of outsourcing core govt duties to the private sector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been slammed for admitting during his State of the Nation Address that the government does not create jobs.

He said that the private sector should spearhead this function.

The EFF said he was reneging on his previous commitment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the country during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday that "we have been taking extraordinary measures to enable businesses to grow and create jobs alongside expanded public employment and social protection".

"We all know that government does not create jobs. Business creates jobs. Around 80 percent of all the people employed in South Africa are employed in the private sector. The key task of government is to create the conditions that will enable the private sector –both big and small – to emerge, to grow, to access new markets, to create new products, and to hire more employees," he said.

In response, the EFF said the president's admission came as a great surprise, given that he promises, in previous addresses, to create millions of jobs.



"He has passed a motion of no confidence on himself because after promising to create millions of jobs, now he says government can not provide jobs and jobs must be provided by the private sector. In the manifesto of the ANC, which made him president, he committed to creating jobs, the very thing he is now reneging on. Generally, this government has outsourced the responsibility of governing our people into the hands of the private sector."

The livelihood of South Africans is one of poverty, unemployment, and inequality. We recognise that this is unacceptable and unsustainable.#SONA2022 pic.twitter.com/qjbcwRWgOm — Presidency | South Africa ???? (@PresidencyZA) February 10, 2022

"The president has given up, and there is nothing that he is doing; the country is on autopilot at the moment," EFF leader Julius Malema said.

Malema also lamented the appointment of ex-mining boss, Sipho Nkosi, as the person in charge of cutting red tape in government, saying the move signifies an admission that the Department of Small Business Development failed in its duties.

"It's a useless exercise (appointing Nkosi) because, in the main, the red tape is caused by National Treasury and can be removed by Treasury. How people get paid and when they get paid is regulated by Treasury. But also, the facilitator of ensuring that small businesses get opportunities should be overseen by the Department of Small Business. This move is an admission that the department has dismally failed," Malema said.

READ | Sasol chair Sipho Nkosi to head Ramaphosa's new team tasked with cutting red tape for business

He added that Ramaphosa, in appointing Nkosi, had seemingly passed a motion of no confidence in under-fire Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

In the latest part of the State Capture Inquiry report, inquiry chairperson, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended that law enforcement agencies investigate Ntshavheni with a view to possible prosecution. This is because she was allegedly involved in backing a dubious decision to get rid of top executives of state-owned arms manufacturer Denel in 2015 when she served on its board.

The board was led by former president Jacob Zuma's ex-lawyer, Daniel Mantsha.

Ramaphosa's SONA also received criticism from DA leaders John Steenhuisen and Natasha Mazzone who said it was a shame that security cluster ministers, including Police Minister Bheki Cele, still held their positions after such a damning report a panel of experts put together on the civil unrest in parts of the country in July.

Mazzone said the lack of action taken inspired a lack of confidence in the president and his administration.

Mazzone said:

Until I see senior ANC leaders being prosecuted or vacating their powerful positions, I will take the president's promises with a pinch of salt.

Cele said he served on Ramaphosa's Cabinet at the president's behest and would take instructions from him, and not as a result of public outcry, on whether he failed to execute his job or not during the July unrest.

"The president has spoken and said that Cabinet will take collective responsibility, and that's what we will do," Cele said.

The police minister also took the opportunity to shift the blame on to national commissioner Khehla Sitole saying, it was he who had not filled key senior law enforcement roles, which led to the inadequate response to the July unrest.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said that on Ramaphosa's watch, there had been a lacklustre approach towards serving the citizens, hence the many problems in the country.

"The problem makers can't be the problem solvers as well," said Hlengwa.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

